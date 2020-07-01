Newly Renovated 3 Bedroom 2 Bath Home in Smyrna! FIRST 2 MONTHS' RENT HALF OFF! - Available NOW! FIRST 2 MONTHS' RENT HALF OFF!
Awesome Home. It is a beautiful single family home ranch style within mins from the Smyrna Square. The Home contains 3 spacious bedrooms and 2 Full Bathrooms. Walk-In closet located in the Master Bedroom. The Home has been completely rehab with a kitchen with granite countertops. Stainless Steel Appliances. hardwood floors throughout a fence in side yard connected to the master bedroom.
The $55 application fee is non-refundable and anyone over the age of 18 must complete an application.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 2825 Old Concord Road have any available units?
2825 Old Concord Road doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Smyrna, GA.
How much is rent in Smyrna, GA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Smyrna Rent Report.
What amenities does 2825 Old Concord Road have?
Some of 2825 Old Concord Road's amenities include granite counters, hardwood floors, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2825 Old Concord Road currently offering any rent specials?
2825 Old Concord Road is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2825 Old Concord Road pet-friendly?
Yes, 2825 Old Concord Road is pet friendly.
Does 2825 Old Concord Road offer parking?
No, 2825 Old Concord Road does not offer parking.
Does 2825 Old Concord Road have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2825 Old Concord Road does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2825 Old Concord Road have a pool?
No, 2825 Old Concord Road does not have a pool.
Does 2825 Old Concord Road have accessible units?
No, 2825 Old Concord Road does not have accessible units.
Does 2825 Old Concord Road have units with dishwashers?
No, 2825 Old Concord Road does not have units with dishwashers.
