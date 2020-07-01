2825 Old Concord Road

Amenities

Newly Renovated 3 Bedroom 2 Bath Home in Smyrna! FIRST 2 MONTHS' RENT HALF OFF! - Available NOW! FIRST 2 MONTHS' RENT HALF OFF!



Awesome Home. It is a beautiful single family home ranch style within mins from the Smyrna Square. The Home contains 3 spacious bedrooms and 2 Full Bathrooms. Walk-In closet located in the Master Bedroom. The Home has been completely rehab with a kitchen with granite countertops. Stainless Steel Appliances. hardwood floors throughout a fence in side yard connected to the master bedroom.



The $55 application fee is non-refundable and anyone over the age of 18 must complete an application.



