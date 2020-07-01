All apartments in Smyrna
Find more places like 2825 Old Concord Road.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Smyrna, GA
/
2825 Old Concord Road
Last updated January 15 2020 at 12:00 AM

2825 Old Concord Road

2825 Old Concord Road Southeast · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Smyrna
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all

Location

2825 Old Concord Road Southeast, Smyrna, GA 30082

Amenities

granite counters
hardwood floors
pet friendly
recently renovated
stainless steel
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
granite counters
hardwood floors
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Newly Renovated 3 Bedroom 2 Bath Home in Smyrna! FIRST 2 MONTHS' RENT HALF OFF! - Available NOW! FIRST 2 MONTHS' RENT HALF OFF!

Awesome Home. It is a beautiful single family home ranch style within mins from the Smyrna Square. The Home contains 3 spacious bedrooms and 2 Full Bathrooms. Walk-In closet located in the Master Bedroom. The Home has been completely rehab with a kitchen with granite countertops. Stainless Steel Appliances. hardwood floors throughout a fence in side yard connected to the master bedroom.

The $55 application fee is non-refundable and anyone over the age of 18 must complete an application.

(RLNE5355216)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2825 Old Concord Road have any available units?
2825 Old Concord Road doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Smyrna, GA.
How much is rent in Smyrna, GA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Smyrna Rent Report.
What amenities does 2825 Old Concord Road have?
Some of 2825 Old Concord Road's amenities include granite counters, hardwood floors, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2825 Old Concord Road currently offering any rent specials?
2825 Old Concord Road is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2825 Old Concord Road pet-friendly?
Yes, 2825 Old Concord Road is pet friendly.
Does 2825 Old Concord Road offer parking?
No, 2825 Old Concord Road does not offer parking.
Does 2825 Old Concord Road have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2825 Old Concord Road does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2825 Old Concord Road have a pool?
No, 2825 Old Concord Road does not have a pool.
Does 2825 Old Concord Road have accessible units?
No, 2825 Old Concord Road does not have accessible units.
Does 2825 Old Concord Road have units with dishwashers?
No, 2825 Old Concord Road does not have units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Helpful Articles
How to Get an Apartment with Bad Credit (7 Tips)
How Much Should I Spend on Rent?
How to Get Your Security Deposit Refunded
College Student’s Guide to Off-Campus Housing
How to Negotiate Rent With Your Landlord or a Property Management Company
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

The Alcove
2200 Woodlands Dr SE
Smyrna, GA 30080
Park Valley
4570 S Cobb Dr SE
Smyrna, GA 30082
Lexington Park
2950 S Cobb Dr SE
Smyrna, GA 30082
Alder Park
8 Cumberland Way SE
Smyrna, GA 30080
Avonlea Square
1836 Roswell St SE
Smyrna, GA 30080
Wyndcliff Galleria
2350 Cobb Pkwy SE
Smyrna, GA 30080
23Thirty Cobb
2330 Cobb Pkwy SE
Smyrna, GA 30080
Belmont Crossing
1940 Atlanta Road Southeast
Smyrna, GA 30080

Similar Pages

Smyrna 1 BedroomsSmyrna 2 Bedrooms
Smyrna Dog Friendly ApartmentsSmyrna Pet Friendly Places
Smyrna Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Atlanta, GASandy Springs, GAMarietta, GARoswell, GAAlpharetta, GAJohns Creek, GADuluth, GA
Lawrenceville, GADunwoody, GAKennesaw, GANewnan, GADecatur, GAStockbridge, GAGainesville, GA
McDonough, GAWoodstock, GACanton, GANorcross, GADouglasville, GAPeachtree City, GA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Downtown Cumberland

Apartments Near Colleges

Clark Atlanta UniversityGeorgia State University
Life UniversityMorehouse College
Georgia Gwinnett College