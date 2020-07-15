Amenities
2805 Vineyard Way Se Available 08/08/20 Smyrna Condo For Rent, 1 Bdrm, 1 ba by Platinum Property Management - Available in August! Very Nice Condo on the Ground Floor in the Heart of Smyrna! Large One Bedroom, One Bath, Spacious Open Floor Plan and Great Room with Fireplace. W/D Hookups and Walk-in Closets. Enjoy your Morning Coffee in the Sunroom or Covered Porch. Private Entry and Peaceful Wooded Community with Lake. Convenient to Shopping, Interstate and Transportation.
Schools:
Elem: Norton Park
Middle: Griffin
High: Campbell
Please contact County School District to confirm school zones, as they are subject to change.
This Home For Rent is 1 Dog Friendly, Breed restrictions apply, More info, http://www.platinumrentalproperty.com/future-resident-faq
Will I qualify to rent for a Smyrna home For Rent? http://www.platinumrentalproperty.com/FAQRetrieve.aspx?ID=57504
