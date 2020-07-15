Amenities

w/d hookup patio / balcony pet friendly walk in closets fireplace

Unit Amenities fireplace patio / balcony walk in closets w/d hookup Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

2805 Vineyard Way Se Available 08/08/20 Smyrna Condo For Rent, 1 Bdrm, 1 ba by Platinum Property Management - Available in August! Very Nice Condo on the Ground Floor in the Heart of Smyrna! Large One Bedroom, One Bath, Spacious Open Floor Plan and Great Room with Fireplace. W/D Hookups and Walk-in Closets. Enjoy your Morning Coffee in the Sunroom or Covered Porch. Private Entry and Peaceful Wooded Community with Lake. Convenient to Shopping, Interstate and Transportation.



Schools:

Elem: Norton Park

Middle: Griffin

High: Campbell

Please contact County School District to confirm school zones, as they are subject to change.



This Home For Rent is 1 Dog Friendly, Breed restrictions apply, More info, http://www.platinumrentalproperty.com/future-resident-faq



Will I qualify to rent for a Smyrna home For Rent? http://www.platinumrentalproperty.com/FAQRetrieve.aspx?ID=57504



To schedule an appointment to view TEXT Laura 404-900-4088



We work with licensed real estate agents! Agents visit our website here- www.platinumrentalproperty.com/client-registration-form



Platinum Property Management a leader in Atlanta Property Management. Tenants' can apply to rent, pay rent, and even take a video tour of our available Atlanta rental homes all online! Check out our website http://www.platinumrentalproperty.com/atlanta-property-management to learn more on low Property Management Fees and for information on Property Management in Atlanta GA!



Advertising is subject to errors; All information is believed to be accurate but not warranted. Equal Housing Opportunity. Tenant applicant to rely on their own visual observations as to what amenities the community offers.



(RLNE3740274)