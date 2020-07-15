All apartments in Smyrna
2805 Vineyard Way Se

2805 Vineyard Way SE · (404) 900-4088
Location

2805 Vineyard Way SE, Smyrna, GA 30082

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

1 Bedroom

Unit 2805 Vineyard Way Se · Avail. Aug 8

$1,200

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 979 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
pet friendly
walk in closets
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
patio / balcony
walk in closets
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
2805 Vineyard Way Se Available 08/08/20 Smyrna Condo For Rent, 1 Bdrm, 1 ba by Platinum Property Management  - Available in August! Very Nice Condo on the Ground Floor in the Heart of Smyrna! Large One Bedroom, One Bath, Spacious Open Floor Plan and Great Room with Fireplace. W/D Hookups and Walk-in Closets. Enjoy your Morning Coffee in the Sunroom or Covered Porch. Private Entry and Peaceful Wooded Community with Lake. Convenient to Shopping, Interstate and Transportation.

Schools:
Elem: Norton Park
Middle: Griffin
High: Campbell
Please contact County School District to confirm school zones, as they are subject to change.  

This Home For Rent is 1 Dog Friendly, Breed restrictions apply, More info, http://www.platinumrentalproperty.com/future-resident-faq

Will I qualify to rent for a Smyrna home For Rent? http://www.platinumrentalproperty.com/FAQRetrieve.aspx?ID=57504

To schedule an appointment to view TEXT Laura 404-900-4088

 We work with licensed real estate agents! Agents visit our website here- www.platinumrentalproperty.com/client-registration-form 

Platinum Property Management a leader in Atlanta Property Management. Tenants' can apply to rent, pay rent, and even take a video tour of our available Atlanta rental homes all online! Check out our website http://www.platinumrentalproperty.com/atlanta-property-management to learn more on low Property Management Fees and for information on Property Management in Atlanta GA! 

Advertising is subject to errors; All information is believed to be accurate but not warranted. Equal Housing Opportunity. Tenant applicant to rely on their own visual observations as to what amenities the community offers.

(RLNE3740274)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2805 Vineyard Way Se have any available units?
2805 Vineyard Way Se has a unit available for $1,200 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Smyrna, GA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Smyrna Rent Report.
What amenities does 2805 Vineyard Way Se have?
Some of 2805 Vineyard Way Se's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2805 Vineyard Way Se currently offering any rent specials?
2805 Vineyard Way Se is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2805 Vineyard Way Se pet-friendly?
Yes, 2805 Vineyard Way Se is pet friendly.
Does 2805 Vineyard Way Se offer parking?
No, 2805 Vineyard Way Se does not offer parking.
Does 2805 Vineyard Way Se have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2805 Vineyard Way Se does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2805 Vineyard Way Se have a pool?
No, 2805 Vineyard Way Se does not have a pool.
Does 2805 Vineyard Way Se have accessible units?
No, 2805 Vineyard Way Se does not have accessible units.
Does 2805 Vineyard Way Se have units with dishwashers?
No, 2805 Vineyard Way Se does not have units with dishwashers.
