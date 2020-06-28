2798 Parkwood Road

Brick Ranch with Full Basement & Landscaped Yard! - Remodeled Updated Brick Ranch with Full Basement! 3 Bedroom 2 Bath - Separate Living Room and Formal Dining Room - Hardwood Floors Throughout Home - Large Open Kitchen with Granite Counter Tops - Stainless Steel Appliances - Custom Kitchen Cabinets - Large Master Suite with Walk in Closet- Large Master Bath with Separate Relaxing Tub and Separate Tiled Shower - Large Private Finished Bonus Room Could be Office/ Study or Recreation Room - Private Screened Porch/ Sun Room with Tiled Flooring Overlooks Landscaped Fenced Back Yard - Covered Parking - Monthly Landscaping/ Yard Maintenance Included in Monthly Rent !
No Pets Allowed
(RLNE5132455)
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
