Last updated October 24 2019 at 5:15 PM

2798 Parkwood Road

2798 Parkwood Road
Location

2798 Parkwood Road, Smyrna, GA 30080

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
parking
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
granite counters
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
clubhouse
parking
Brick Ranch with Full Basement & Landscaped Yard! - Remodeled Updated Brick Ranch with Full Basement! 3 Bedroom 2 Bath - Separate Living Room and Formal Dining Room - Hardwood Floors Throughout Home - Large Open Kitchen with Granite Counter Tops - Stainless Steel Appliances - Custom Kitchen Cabinets - Large Master Suite with Walk in Closet- Large Master Bath with Separate Relaxing Tub and Separate Tiled Shower - Large Private Finished Bonus Room Could be Office/ Study or Recreation Room - Private Screened Porch/ Sun Room with Tiled Flooring Overlooks Landscaped Fenced Back Yard - Covered Parking - Monthly Landscaping/ Yard Maintenance Included in Monthly Rent !

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5132455)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2798 Parkwood Road have any available units?
2798 Parkwood Road doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Smyrna, GA.
How much is rent in Smyrna, GA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Smyrna Rent Report.
What amenities does 2798 Parkwood Road have?
Some of 2798 Parkwood Road's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2798 Parkwood Road currently offering any rent specials?
2798 Parkwood Road is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2798 Parkwood Road pet-friendly?
No, 2798 Parkwood Road is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Smyrna.
Does 2798 Parkwood Road offer parking?
Yes, 2798 Parkwood Road offers parking.
Does 2798 Parkwood Road have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2798 Parkwood Road does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2798 Parkwood Road have a pool?
No, 2798 Parkwood Road does not have a pool.
Does 2798 Parkwood Road have accessible units?
No, 2798 Parkwood Road does not have accessible units.
Does 2798 Parkwood Road have units with dishwashers?
No, 2798 Parkwood Road does not have units with dishwashers.
