2732 Farmstead Rd SE

---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/1a69adb053 ---- Wonderful townhome located close to The Battery and Suntrust Park. Tree lined community offers peace and quiet. The townhome offers hardwood floors, spacious kitchen, dining and family room combo with wonderful views to the private patio area. Upstairs there are 3 large bedrooms with 2 full baths. Great roommate floor plan. Visit www.atlantapropertymanagement.com for more information Application Fee: $65 per applicant Security Deposit: Equal to Monthly Rental Amount Pets: 2 Pets Allowed ? - No Cats Tenant must have carpets professionally cleaned after they move out if they had a pet. Pet Fee: $250 Per Pet - Non-refundable Appliances Included: Refrigerator, Electric Stove, Dishwasher, Washer, Dryer Utilities Included: Garbage-Tenant responsible for All Other Utilities Amenities: Private Deck, Close to Restaurants and Shops Parking: 2 Cars Max No Vouchers