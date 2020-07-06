All apartments in Smyrna
2732 Farmstead Rd SE
2732 Farmstead Rd SE

Location

2732 Farmstead Rd SE, Smyrna, GA 30080

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
parking
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
ceiling fan
dishwasher
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/1a69adb053 ---- Wonderful townhome located close to The Battery and Suntrust Park. Tree lined community offers peace and quiet. The townhome offers hardwood floors, spacious kitchen, dining and family room combo with wonderful views to the private patio area. Upstairs there are 3 large bedrooms with 2 full baths. Great roommate floor plan. Visit www.atlantapropertymanagement.com for more information Application Fee: $65 per applicant Security Deposit: Equal to Monthly Rental Amount Pets: 2 Pets Allowed ? - No Cats Tenant must have carpets professionally cleaned after they move out if they had a pet. Pet Fee: $250 Per Pet - Non-refundable Appliances Included: Refrigerator, Electric Stove, Dishwasher, Washer, Dryer Utilities Included: Garbage-Tenant responsible for All Other Utilities Amenities: Private Deck, Close to Restaurants and Shops Parking: 2 Cars Max No Vouchers

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2732 Farmstead Rd SE have any available units?
2732 Farmstead Rd SE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Smyrna, GA.
How much is rent in Smyrna, GA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Smyrna Rent Report.
What amenities does 2732 Farmstead Rd SE have?
Some of 2732 Farmstead Rd SE's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2732 Farmstead Rd SE currently offering any rent specials?
2732 Farmstead Rd SE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2732 Farmstead Rd SE pet-friendly?
Yes, 2732 Farmstead Rd SE is pet friendly.
Does 2732 Farmstead Rd SE offer parking?
Yes, 2732 Farmstead Rd SE offers parking.
Does 2732 Farmstead Rd SE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2732 Farmstead Rd SE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2732 Farmstead Rd SE have a pool?
No, 2732 Farmstead Rd SE does not have a pool.
Does 2732 Farmstead Rd SE have accessible units?
No, 2732 Farmstead Rd SE does not have accessible units.
Does 2732 Farmstead Rd SE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2732 Farmstead Rd SE has units with dishwashers.

