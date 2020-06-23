2281 Parkway Court SE

Amenities

patio / balcony garage fireplace

Unit Amenities fireplace patio / balcony Property Amenities parking garage

Classic American ranch with basement! - This corner-lot home has everything youd expect in a ranch AND has a huge basement! Home has built-in bookshelves, decorative fireplace and plenty of space for everyone with three bedrooms. Nice, bright white kitchen. Master even has its own attached bath! Theres tons of space in the basement for storage or hobbies and has a workshop too! Large front yard and deck overlooking backyard. One car garage plus covered parking pad. Close to shops and restaurants. Only a few miles from 75.



(RLNE2158649)