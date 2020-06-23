All apartments in Smyrna
2281 Parkway Court SE

2281 Parkway Court · No Longer Available
Location

2281 Parkway Court, Smyrna, GA 30080

Amenities

patio / balcony
garage
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Classic American ranch with basement! - This corner-lot home has everything youd expect in a ranch AND has a huge basement! Home has built-in bookshelves, decorative fireplace and plenty of space for everyone with three bedrooms. Nice, bright white kitchen. Master even has its own attached bath! Theres tons of space in the basement for storage or hobbies and has a workshop too! Large front yard and deck overlooking backyard. One car garage plus covered parking pad. Close to shops and restaurants. Only a few miles from 75.

(RLNE2158649)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2281 Parkway Court SE have any available units?
2281 Parkway Court SE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Smyrna, GA.
How much is rent in Smyrna, GA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Smyrna Rent Report.
Is 2281 Parkway Court SE currently offering any rent specials?
2281 Parkway Court SE isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2281 Parkway Court SE pet-friendly?
No, 2281 Parkway Court SE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Smyrna.
Does 2281 Parkway Court SE offer parking?
Yes, 2281 Parkway Court SE does offer parking.
Does 2281 Parkway Court SE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2281 Parkway Court SE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2281 Parkway Court SE have a pool?
No, 2281 Parkway Court SE does not have a pool.
Does 2281 Parkway Court SE have accessible units?
No, 2281 Parkway Court SE does not have accessible units.
Does 2281 Parkway Court SE have units with dishwashers?
No, 2281 Parkway Court SE does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 2281 Parkway Court SE have units with air conditioning?
No, 2281 Parkway Court SE does not have units with air conditioning.
