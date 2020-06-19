2238 Goodwood Boulevard SE

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors dishwasher parking recently renovated

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities parking

Completely renovated San Francisco style townhome two miles from Braves stadium/Battery. Architecturally stunning open floor plan with unique, versatile layout and vaulted ceilings. Brightly lit home with lots of natural light, including 4 beautiful bay windows and 5 skylights. Spacious great room featuring hardwood floors and fireplace. Sunroom/office off of great room. Updated kitchen featuring new appliances, tons of storage, and adjacent dining room. Separate AC unit for upper level master suite. Large deck over fenced backyard. Security system. Washer/dryer.