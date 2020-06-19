2238 Goodwood Boulevard SE

Amenities
Completely renovated San Francisco style townhome two miles from Braves stadium/Battery. Architecturally stunning open floor plan with unique, versatile layout and vaulted ceilings. Brightly lit home with lots of natural light, including 4 beautiful bay windows and 5 skylights. Spacious great room featuring hardwood floors and fireplace. Sunroom/office off of great room. Updated kitchen featuring new appliances, tons of storage, and adjacent dining room. Separate AC unit for upper level master suite. Large deck over fenced backyard. Security system. Washer/dryer.