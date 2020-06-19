All apartments in Smyrna
2238 Goodwood Boulevard SE

2238 Goodwood Blvd · No Longer Available
Location

2238 Goodwood Blvd, Smyrna, GA 30080

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
parking
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
Completely renovated San Francisco style townhome two miles from Braves stadium/Battery. Architecturally stunning open floor plan with unique, versatile layout and vaulted ceilings. Brightly lit home with lots of natural light, including 4 beautiful bay windows and 5 skylights. Spacious great room featuring hardwood floors and fireplace. Sunroom/office off of great room. Updated kitchen featuring new appliances, tons of storage, and adjacent dining room. Separate AC unit for upper level master suite. Large deck over fenced backyard. Security system. Washer/dryer.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2238 Goodwood Boulevard SE have any available units?
2238 Goodwood Boulevard SE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Smyrna, GA.
How much is rent in Smyrna, GA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Smyrna Rent Report.
What amenities does 2238 Goodwood Boulevard SE have?
Some of 2238 Goodwood Boulevard SE's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2238 Goodwood Boulevard SE currently offering any rent specials?
2238 Goodwood Boulevard SE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2238 Goodwood Boulevard SE pet-friendly?
No, 2238 Goodwood Boulevard SE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Smyrna.
Does 2238 Goodwood Boulevard SE offer parking?
Yes, 2238 Goodwood Boulevard SE offers parking.
Does 2238 Goodwood Boulevard SE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2238 Goodwood Boulevard SE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2238 Goodwood Boulevard SE have a pool?
No, 2238 Goodwood Boulevard SE does not have a pool.
Does 2238 Goodwood Boulevard SE have accessible units?
No, 2238 Goodwood Boulevard SE does not have accessible units.
Does 2238 Goodwood Boulevard SE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2238 Goodwood Boulevard SE has units with dishwashers.
