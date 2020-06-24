All apartments in Smyrna
Find more places like 20 Villa Court SE.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Smyrna, GA
/
20 Villa Court SE
Last updated June 3 2020 at 4:45 AM

20 Villa Court SE

20 Villa Ct SE · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Smyrna
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all

Location

20 Villa Ct SE, Smyrna, GA 30080

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
recently renovated
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
This delightful townhome, convenient to 75/285/Vinings, has been updated throughout & the space has been maximized. Hardwoods greet w/ crown molding in the lg family room, giving way to a breakfast nook at back of home. French doors leading out to private patio that backs up to woods. Kitchen w/ granite & ss appliances overlooks breakfast nook. Brand new and highly efficient HVAC system. Sunny master w/ walk in closet & en suite bath w/ wainscoting & tile at front of home & 2nd bedroom w/ it's own bath sit at the back. Washer and Dryer included and located upstairs.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 20 Villa Court SE have any available units?
20 Villa Court SE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Smyrna, GA.
How much is rent in Smyrna, GA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Smyrna Rent Report.
What amenities does 20 Villa Court SE have?
Some of 20 Villa Court SE's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 20 Villa Court SE currently offering any rent specials?
20 Villa Court SE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 20 Villa Court SE pet-friendly?
No, 20 Villa Court SE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Smyrna.
Does 20 Villa Court SE offer parking?
No, 20 Villa Court SE does not offer parking.
Does 20 Villa Court SE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 20 Villa Court SE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 20 Villa Court SE have a pool?
No, 20 Villa Court SE does not have a pool.
Does 20 Villa Court SE have accessible units?
No, 20 Villa Court SE does not have accessible units.
Does 20 Villa Court SE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 20 Villa Court SE has units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
What to Include in a Roommate Agreement
How to Move Cross Country
Budgeting Tips: A Breakdown of Renter Expenses
How to Rent an Apartment Out of State
Lower Your Rent With This Sample Letter to Landlord
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Brighton Way Apartments
100 Parkway Ave SE
Smyrna, GA 30080
Ashford 75 Apartments
5000 S Lincoln Trace Ave SE
Smyrna, GA 30080
Concord Crossing
2935 Old Concord Rd SE
Smyrna, GA 30082
Park Valley
4570 S Cobb Dr SE
Smyrna, GA 30082
Cumberland Pointe
1202 Wexford Hills Pkwy SE
Smyrna, GA 30080
Wyndcliff Galleria
2350 Cobb Pkwy SE
Smyrna, GA 30080
Glen Park
3740 Walton Way SE
Smyrna, GA 30082
23Thirty Cobb
2330 Cobb Pkwy SE
Smyrna, GA 30080

Similar Pages

Smyrna 1 BedroomsSmyrna 2 Bedrooms
Smyrna Dog Friendly ApartmentsSmyrna Pet Friendly Places
Smyrna Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Atlanta, GASandy Springs, GAMarietta, GARoswell, GAAlpharetta, GAJohns Creek, GADuluth, GA
Lawrenceville, GADunwoody, GAKennesaw, GANewnan, GADecatur, GAStockbridge, GAGainesville, GA
McDonough, GAWoodstock, GACanton, GANorcross, GADouglasville, GAPeachtree City, GA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Downtown Cumberland

Apartments Near Colleges

Clark Atlanta UniversityGeorgia State University
Life UniversityMorehouse College
Georgia Gwinnett College