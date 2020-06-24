20 Villa Court SE

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher fireplace granite counters in unit laundry patio / balcony refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities

This delightful townhome, convenient to 75/285/Vinings, has been updated throughout & the space has been maximized. Hardwoods greet w/ crown molding in the lg family room, giving way to a breakfast nook at back of home. French doors leading out to private patio that backs up to woods. Kitchen w/ granite & ss appliances overlooks breakfast nook. Brand new and highly efficient HVAC system. Sunny master w/ walk in closet & en suite bath w/ wainscoting & tile at front of home & 2nd bedroom w/ it's own bath sit at the back. Washer and Dryer included and located upstairs.