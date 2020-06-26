1983 SE Silver Birch Dr

Amenities

in unit laundry dishwasher pet friendly garage fireplace ice maker

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace ice maker in unit laundry oven refrigerator Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking garage

Only $ 2500.00 Pets welcome with additional deposit. SECURITY DEPOSIT ONLY $3,000.00. Security deposit $3,000.00 with approved application. Washer, Dryer, and refrigerator are included by landlord. A beautiful bank of windows engulfs the family room and formal dining area in the two-story Hawthorne townhouse, giving the active living area a bright and airy feeling. Separate library is tucked away off the family room perfect for a private office or playroom. The flexible second floor loft leading to the oversize owners suite can be used as a media or play-area for kids.