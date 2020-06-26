1983 SE Silver Birch Dr

Amenities
Only $ 2500.00 Pets welcome with additional deposit. SECURITY DEPOSIT ONLY $3,000.00. Security deposit $3,000.00 with approved application. Washer, Dryer, and refrigerator are included by landlord. A beautiful bank of windows engulfs the family room and formal dining area in the two-story Hawthorne townhouse, giving the active living area a bright and airy feeling. Separate library is tucked away off the family room perfect for a private office or playroom. The flexible second floor loft leading to the oversize owners suite can be used as a media or play-area for kids.