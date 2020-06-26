All apartments in Smyrna
Last updated March 10 2020 at 5:38 AM

1983 SE Silver Birch Dr

1983 Silver Birch Dr SE · No Longer Available
Location

1983 Silver Birch Dr SE, Smyrna, GA 30080

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
fireplace
ice maker
Only $ 2500.00 Pets welcome with additional deposit. SECURITY DEPOSIT ONLY $3,000.00. Security deposit $3,000.00 with approved application. Washer, Dryer, and refrigerator are included by landlord. A beautiful bank of windows engulfs the family room and formal dining area in the two-story Hawthorne townhouse, giving the active living area a bright and airy feeling. Separate library is tucked away off the family room perfect for a private office or playroom. The flexible second floor loft leading to the oversize owners suite can be used as a media or play-area for kids.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
0
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1983 SE Silver Birch Dr have any available units?
1983 SE Silver Birch Dr doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Smyrna, GA.
How much is rent in Smyrna, GA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Smyrna Rent Report.
What amenities does 1983 SE Silver Birch Dr have?
Some of 1983 SE Silver Birch Dr's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1983 SE Silver Birch Dr currently offering any rent specials?
1983 SE Silver Birch Dr is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1983 SE Silver Birch Dr pet-friendly?
Yes, 1983 SE Silver Birch Dr is pet friendly.
Does 1983 SE Silver Birch Dr offer parking?
Yes, 1983 SE Silver Birch Dr offers parking.
Does 1983 SE Silver Birch Dr have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1983 SE Silver Birch Dr offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1983 SE Silver Birch Dr have a pool?
No, 1983 SE Silver Birch Dr does not have a pool.
Does 1983 SE Silver Birch Dr have accessible units?
No, 1983 SE Silver Birch Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 1983 SE Silver Birch Dr have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1983 SE Silver Birch Dr has units with dishwashers.
