1961 LOIS POINTE Pointe SE

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace granite counters oven patio / balcony refrigerator stainless steel Property Amenities basketball court parking pool garage hot tub media room

Luxury Awaits in this custom home located in an enclave of 12 homes. Conveniently located near I-285, I-75, West Village, Brave Stadium and 15 min. to airport! Fabulous finishes throughout including gleaming hardwoods, plantation shutters,intricate millwork and abundant natural light. This home is an entertainer's dream with with it's chef's kitchen featuring granite countertops, stainless appliances and direct views to dramatic two story family room!Guest ste. on main,large master w/spa bath,bonus rm and 2 add'l bedrooms upstairs. Amazing terrace level features wet bar, rec room, theater, wine rm and guest ste. Exterior features a basketball court. and pool! You don't want to miss the opportunity to lease this fabulous estate!