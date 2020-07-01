All apartments in Smyrna
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

1961 LOIS POINTE Pointe SE

1961 Lois Pointe SE · No Longer Available
Location

1961 Lois Pointe SE, Smyrna, GA 30082

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
garage
stainless steel
pool
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
basketball court
parking
pool
garage
hot tub
media room
Luxury Awaits in this custom home located in an enclave of 12 homes. Conveniently located near I-285, I-75, West Village, Brave Stadium and 15 min. to airport! Fabulous finishes throughout including gleaming hardwoods, plantation shutters,intricate millwork and abundant natural light. This home is an entertainer's dream with with it's chef's kitchen featuring granite countertops, stainless appliances and direct views to dramatic two story family room!Guest ste. on main,large master w/spa bath,bonus rm and 2 add'l bedrooms upstairs. Amazing terrace level features wet bar, rec room, theater, wine rm and guest ste. Exterior features a basketball court. and pool! You don't want to miss the opportunity to lease this fabulous estate!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1961 LOIS POINTE Pointe SE have any available units?
1961 LOIS POINTE Pointe SE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Smyrna, GA.
How much is rent in Smyrna, GA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Smyrna Rent Report.
What amenities does 1961 LOIS POINTE Pointe SE have?
Some of 1961 LOIS POINTE Pointe SE's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1961 LOIS POINTE Pointe SE currently offering any rent specials?
1961 LOIS POINTE Pointe SE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1961 LOIS POINTE Pointe SE pet-friendly?
No, 1961 LOIS POINTE Pointe SE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Smyrna.
Does 1961 LOIS POINTE Pointe SE offer parking?
Yes, 1961 LOIS POINTE Pointe SE offers parking.
Does 1961 LOIS POINTE Pointe SE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1961 LOIS POINTE Pointe SE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1961 LOIS POINTE Pointe SE have a pool?
Yes, 1961 LOIS POINTE Pointe SE has a pool.
Does 1961 LOIS POINTE Pointe SE have accessible units?
No, 1961 LOIS POINTE Pointe SE does not have accessible units.
Does 1961 LOIS POINTE Pointe SE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1961 LOIS POINTE Pointe SE has units with dishwashers.

