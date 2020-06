Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator Property Amenities parking pool garage

Townhome in great location.Close to Cobb Galleria, and Mercedes Stadium.Master suite has vaulted ceiling, and large closet space.Upstaires laundry includes washer and dryer.Chef's kitchen with lots of cabinets and counter space.Terrace level is finished with access to patio, and 1/2 bath. This one won't last long.Great investment property rents avg $1900.00 per month