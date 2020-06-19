All apartments in Smyrna
Find more places like 1636 Watercress Ct Se.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Smyrna, GA
/
1636 Watercress Ct Se
Last updated December 30 2019 at 8:07 AM

1636 Watercress Ct Se

1636 Watercress Court Southeast · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Smyrna
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all

Location

1636 Watercress Court Southeast, Smyrna, GA 30126

Amenities

on-site laundry
granite counters
hardwood floors
pet friendly
garage
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
range
stainless steel
Property Amenities
gym
on-site laundry
parking
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
tennis court
Mableton Home For Rent, 3 Bdrm, 2.5 ba Managed by owner - Available now! Luxurious 3 bedroom/ 2.5 bath End-Unit townhouse nestled in the beautiful sought-after city of Mableton. Move in ready! Location, views and privacy! Inviting foyer and rich hardwood floors. House offers plenty of natural sunlight for all rooms. Spacious living room w/ lighted ceiling fan and cozy auto-start gas fireplace. Modern kitchen w/ Granite countertops, stained cabinetry, gas stove, and Stainless Steel appliances. The main level also has a powder room and entrance from 2 car garage. Upper level also includes full-sized bath, nook area and laundry room. End-unit providing privacy, secluded cul-de-sac and extra parking for guests. Stay fit being steps away from the walking track/ soccer field and tennis. Landscaping., trash, water, pool, tennis court, and fitness room included in rent. A quick 15-20 minute drive to Atlanta Hartsfield International Airport. 25 minute drive to the city of Atlanta Close to Cumber Mall and SunTrust Park. Owner manages lease and move in.

This Home For Rent is 1 Small Pet-Friendly, Breed restrictions and more info, http://www.platinumrentalproperty.com/future-resident-faq

Will I qualify to rent for a Mableton Home For Rent? http://www.platinumrentalproperty.com/FAQRetrieve.aspx?ID=57504

To schedule an appointment to view TEXT Tiffany(669) 231-2126

We work with licensed real estate agents! Agents visit our website here- www.platinumrentalproperty.com/client-registration-form

Platinum Property Management a leader in Atlanta Property Management. Tenants' can apply to rent, pay rent, and even take a video tour of our available Atlanta rental homes all online! Check out our website http://www.platinumrentalproperty.com/atlanta-property-management to learn more on low Property Management Fees and for information on Property Management in Atlanta GA!

Advertising is subject to errors; All information is believed to be accurate but not warranted. Equal Housing Opportunity. Tenant applicant to rely on their own visual observations as to what amenities the community offers.

(RLNE4362409)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1636 Watercress Ct Se have any available units?
1636 Watercress Ct Se doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Smyrna, GA.
How much is rent in Smyrna, GA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Smyrna Rent Report.
What amenities does 1636 Watercress Ct Se have?
Some of 1636 Watercress Ct Se's amenities include on-site laundry, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1636 Watercress Ct Se currently offering any rent specials?
1636 Watercress Ct Se is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1636 Watercress Ct Se pet-friendly?
Yes, 1636 Watercress Ct Se is pet friendly.
Does 1636 Watercress Ct Se offer parking?
Yes, 1636 Watercress Ct Se offers parking.
Does 1636 Watercress Ct Se have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1636 Watercress Ct Se does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1636 Watercress Ct Se have a pool?
Yes, 1636 Watercress Ct Se has a pool.
Does 1636 Watercress Ct Se have accessible units?
No, 1636 Watercress Ct Se does not have accessible units.
Does 1636 Watercress Ct Se have units with dishwashers?
No, 1636 Watercress Ct Se does not have units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Helpful Articles
Forms Needed to Rent an Apartment
Studio vs. 1 Bedroom Apartments – Which is Right For You?
Differences Between Studio and Efficiency Apartments
First Apartment Checklist: All the Essentials You Need
9 Red Flags to Help Millennials Spot Rental Scams
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Ashford 75 Apartments
5000 S Lincoln Trace Ave SE
Smyrna, GA 30080
The Alcove
2200 Woodlands Dr SE
Smyrna, GA 30080
Junction at Vinings
2101 Paces Ferry Rd SE
Smyrna, GA 30080
Park Valley
4570 S Cobb Dr SE
Smyrna, GA 30082
Walton Grove
2550 Cumberland Blvd SE
Smyrna, GA 30080
Cumberland Pointe
1202 Wexford Hills Pkwy SE
Smyrna, GA 30080
Elevate West Village
4520 Pine Street
Smyrna, GA 30080
The Greens At Windy Hill
970 Windy Hill Rd SE
Smyrna, GA 30080

Similar Pages

Smyrna 1 BedroomsSmyrna 2 Bedrooms
Smyrna Dog Friendly ApartmentsSmyrna Pet Friendly Places
Smyrna Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Atlanta, GASandy Springs, GAMarietta, GARoswell, GAAlpharetta, GAJohns Creek, GADuluth, GA
Lawrenceville, GADunwoody, GAKennesaw, GANewnan, GADecatur, GAStockbridge, GAGainesville, GA
McDonough, GAWoodstock, GACanton, GANorcross, GADouglasville, GAPeachtree City, GA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Downtown Cumberland

Apartments Near Colleges

Clark Atlanta UniversityGeorgia State University
Life UniversityMorehouse College
Georgia Gwinnett College