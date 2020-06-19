1636 Watercress Ct Se

Amenities

on-site laundry granite counters hardwood floors pet friendly garage stainless steel

Unit Amenities ceiling fan fireplace granite counters hardwood floors range stainless steel Property Amenities gym on-site laundry parking pool cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly tennis court

Mableton Home For Rent, 3 Bdrm, 2.5 ba Managed by owner - Available now! Luxurious 3 bedroom/ 2.5 bath End-Unit townhouse nestled in the beautiful sought-after city of Mableton. Move in ready! Location, views and privacy! Inviting foyer and rich hardwood floors. House offers plenty of natural sunlight for all rooms. Spacious living room w/ lighted ceiling fan and cozy auto-start gas fireplace. Modern kitchen w/ Granite countertops, stained cabinetry, gas stove, and Stainless Steel appliances. The main level also has a powder room and entrance from 2 car garage. Upper level also includes full-sized bath, nook area and laundry room. End-unit providing privacy, secluded cul-de-sac and extra parking for guests. Stay fit being steps away from the walking track/ soccer field and tennis. Landscaping., trash, water, pool, tennis court, and fitness room included in rent. A quick 15-20 minute drive to Atlanta Hartsfield International Airport. 25 minute drive to the city of Atlanta Close to Cumber Mall and SunTrust Park. Owner manages lease and move in.



