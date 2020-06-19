All apartments in Smyrna
Last updated June 19 2020 at 7:33 AM

1587 Springleaf Pt SE

1587 Springleaf Point Southeast ·
Location

1587 Springleaf Point Southeast, Smyrna, GA 30080

Price and availability

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2 Bed · Avail. now

$1,465

2 Bed · 2.5 Bath · 1088 sqft

Amenities

w/d hookup
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
microwave
range
refrigerator
w/d hookup
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Upgraded corner Townhouse located at 1587 Springleaf Point SE, Smyrna, GA 30080 is 2 story home has 2 Master Bedrooms and 2.5 Bathrooms. Built-in 1986, total square foot 1088, hardwood floor on Main, Carpet on the upper level. In kitchen Granite counters, breakfast bar, pantry, stainless steel appliances including Microwave, Double door Refrigerator, Gas stove, Dishwasher. Washer Dryer connection. Beautiful stone fireplace in the family room. Small Pets Allowed. Pet Fee $350 non refundable.
Assigned schools are Smyrna Elementary, Campbell Middle & Campbell High School. Tenant Pays for Utilities (Gas, Electricity, Trash, Water, and Sewer). Lawn care is included in the rent.
Minutes away from Truist/SunTrust Braves Stadium, 7 min drive to major highway I-75 & 285. Close to shopping and restaurants in the Cumberland area.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1587 Springleaf Pt SE have any available units?
1587 Springleaf Pt SE has a unit available for $1,465 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Smyrna, GA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Smyrna Rent Report.
What amenities does 1587 Springleaf Pt SE have?
Some of 1587 Springleaf Pt SE's amenities include w/d hookup, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1587 Springleaf Pt SE currently offering any rent specials?
1587 Springleaf Pt SE isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1587 Springleaf Pt SE pet-friendly?
Yes, 1587 Springleaf Pt SE is pet friendly.
Does 1587 Springleaf Pt SE offer parking?
No, 1587 Springleaf Pt SE does not offer parking.
Does 1587 Springleaf Pt SE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1587 Springleaf Pt SE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1587 Springleaf Pt SE have a pool?
No, 1587 Springleaf Pt SE does not have a pool.
Does 1587 Springleaf Pt SE have accessible units?
No, 1587 Springleaf Pt SE does not have accessible units.
Does 1587 Springleaf Pt SE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1587 Springleaf Pt SE has units with dishwashers.
