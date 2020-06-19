1587 Springleaf Pt SE

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet dishwasher fireplace granite counters hardwood floors microwave range refrigerator w/d hookup recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Upgraded corner Townhouse located at 1587 Springleaf Point SE, Smyrna, GA 30080 is 2 story home has 2 Master Bedrooms and 2.5 Bathrooms. Built-in 1986, total square foot 1088, hardwood floor on Main, Carpet on the upper level. In kitchen Granite counters, breakfast bar, pantry, stainless steel appliances including Microwave, Double door Refrigerator, Gas stove, Dishwasher. Washer Dryer connection. Beautiful stone fireplace in the family room. Small Pets Allowed. Pet Fee $350 non refundable.

Assigned schools are Smyrna Elementary, Campbell Middle & Campbell High School. Tenant Pays for Utilities (Gas, Electricity, Trash, Water, and Sewer). Lawn care is included in the rent.

Minutes away from Truist/SunTrust Braves Stadium, 7 min drive to major highway I-75 & 285. Close to shopping and restaurants in the Cumberland area.