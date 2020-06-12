1571 Paces Ferry North Drive Southeast, Smyrna, GA 30080
Amenities
pet friendly
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
This 3 bedroom 2.5 bedroom home has been fully renovated with ALL of the latest and greatest updates. Flooring, lighting, counter tops, cabinets, appliances and more - this home has it ALL! Call today - this one will go fast!
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 1571 Paces Ferry North Dr SE have any available units?
1571 Paces Ferry North Dr SE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Smyrna, GA.
How much is rent in Smyrna, GA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Smyrna Rent Report.
Is 1571 Paces Ferry North Dr SE currently offering any rent specials?
1571 Paces Ferry North Dr SE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1571 Paces Ferry North Dr SE pet-friendly?
Yes, 1571 Paces Ferry North Dr SE is pet friendly.
Does 1571 Paces Ferry North Dr SE offer parking?
No, 1571 Paces Ferry North Dr SE does not offer parking.
Does 1571 Paces Ferry North Dr SE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1571 Paces Ferry North Dr SE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1571 Paces Ferry North Dr SE have a pool?
No, 1571 Paces Ferry North Dr SE does not have a pool.
Does 1571 Paces Ferry North Dr SE have accessible units?
No, 1571 Paces Ferry North Dr SE does not have accessible units.
Does 1571 Paces Ferry North Dr SE have units with dishwashers?
No, 1571 Paces Ferry North Dr SE does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1571 Paces Ferry North Dr SE have units with air conditioning?
No, 1571 Paces Ferry North Dr SE does not have units with air conditioning.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)