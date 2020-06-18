All apartments in Smyrna
Find more places like 1488 Springleaf Circle.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Smyrna, GA
/
1488 Springleaf Circle
Last updated April 4 2020 at 5:10 AM

1488 Springleaf Circle

1488 Springleaf Circle Southeast · (770) 356-0916
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Smyrna
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all

Location

1488 Springleaf Circle Southeast, Smyrna, GA 30080

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

2 Bedrooms

Unit 1488 Springleaf Circle · Avail. now

$1,350

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2.5 Bath · 1120 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

recently renovated
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
recently renovated
Property Amenities
Close to 75 & 285....All Cobb Amenties - Location! Location! Location! Walking distance to Smyrna Village Market! Minutes from Cumberland Mall, restaurants, entertainment, night life! This is a newly remodeled roommate floor plan townhouse, each bedroom has it's own bathroom. New vinyl plank flooring downstairs and new carpet upstairs. Kitchen has brand new appliances and designer laminate countertops. New paint through out! Fenced in private backyard. Minutes from 75 & 285.

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5676812)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1488 Springleaf Circle have any available units?
1488 Springleaf Circle has a unit available for $1,350 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Smyrna, GA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Smyrna Rent Report.
Is 1488 Springleaf Circle currently offering any rent specials?
1488 Springleaf Circle isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1488 Springleaf Circle pet-friendly?
No, 1488 Springleaf Circle is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Smyrna.
Does 1488 Springleaf Circle offer parking?
No, 1488 Springleaf Circle does not offer parking.
Does 1488 Springleaf Circle have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1488 Springleaf Circle does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1488 Springleaf Circle have a pool?
No, 1488 Springleaf Circle does not have a pool.
Does 1488 Springleaf Circle have accessible units?
No, 1488 Springleaf Circle does not have accessible units.
Does 1488 Springleaf Circle have units with dishwashers?
No, 1488 Springleaf Circle does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1488 Springleaf Circle have units with air conditioning?
No, 1488 Springleaf Circle does not have units with air conditioning.
Have a question for 1488 Springleaf Circle?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Junction at Vinings
2101 Paces Ferry Rd SE
Smyrna, GA 30080
The Eddy At Riverview Landing
6255 Riverview Rd SE
Smyrna, GA 30126
Park Valley
4570 S Cobb Dr SE
Smyrna, GA 30082
Park at Vinings
3000 Spring Hill Pkwy SE
Smyrna, GA 30080
Wyndcliff Galleria
2350 Cobb Pkwy SE
Smyrna, GA 30080
23Thirty Cobb
2330 Cobb Pkwy SE
Smyrna, GA 30080
Belmont Crossing
1940 Atlanta Road Southeast
Smyrna, GA 30080
Elevate West Village
4520 Pine Street
Smyrna, GA 30080

Similar Pages

Smyrna 1 BedroomsSmyrna 2 Bedrooms
Smyrna Dog Friendly ApartmentsSmyrna Pet Friendly Places
Smyrna Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Atlanta, GASandy Springs, GAMarietta, GARoswell, GAAlpharetta, GAJohns Creek, GADuluth, GA
Lawrenceville, GADunwoody, GAKennesaw, GANewnan, GADecatur, GAStockbridge, GAGainesville, GA
McDonough, GAWoodstock, GACanton, GANorcross, GADouglasville, GAPeachtree City, GA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Downtown Cumberland

Apartments Near Colleges

Clark Atlanta UniversityGeorgia State University
Life UniversityMorehouse College
Georgia Gwinnett College
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity