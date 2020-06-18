1488 Springleaf Circle

Amenities

Close to 75 & 285....All Cobb Amenties - Location! Location! Location! Walking distance to Smyrna Village Market! Minutes from Cumberland Mall, restaurants, entertainment, night life! This is a newly remodeled roommate floor plan townhouse, each bedroom has it's own bathroom. New vinyl plank flooring downstairs and new carpet upstairs. Kitchen has brand new appliances and designer laminate countertops. New paint through out! Fenced in private backyard. Minutes from 75 & 285.



No Pets Allowed



