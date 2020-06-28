All apartments in Smyrna
1459 Montclair Court SE

1459 Montclair Court · No Longer Available
Location

1459 Montclair Court, Smyrna, GA 30080

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
parking
walk in closets
gym
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
patio / balcony
range
walk in closets
Property Amenities
gym
parking
Stately town home available for 10/1 move in! This home features a large living area and dining room -perfect for entertaining. Chef's dream kitchen-tons of cabinets and counter top space, sep breakfast room overlooking private deck! Luxurious master suite,trey ceiling, sitting area & spacious master bath w/walk-in closet. Downstairs is a media,workout rm or den, another bedroom and full bath! Perfect teen or in-law suite! Fresh paint, newer A/C units. Located in the heart of Smyrna, walk to shopping & restaurants, Taylor Brawner Park -Food Truck Tuesdays!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1459 Montclair Court SE have any available units?
1459 Montclair Court SE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Smyrna, GA.
How much is rent in Smyrna, GA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Smyrna Rent Report.
What amenities does 1459 Montclair Court SE have?
Some of 1459 Montclair Court SE's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1459 Montclair Court SE currently offering any rent specials?
1459 Montclair Court SE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1459 Montclair Court SE pet-friendly?
No, 1459 Montclair Court SE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Smyrna.
Does 1459 Montclair Court SE offer parking?
Yes, 1459 Montclair Court SE offers parking.
Does 1459 Montclair Court SE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1459 Montclair Court SE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1459 Montclair Court SE have a pool?
No, 1459 Montclair Court SE does not have a pool.
Does 1459 Montclair Court SE have accessible units?
No, 1459 Montclair Court SE does not have accessible units.
Does 1459 Montclair Court SE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1459 Montclair Court SE has units with dishwashers.
