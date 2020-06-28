1459 Montclair Court SE

Amenities

patio / balcony dishwasher parking walk in closets gym air conditioning

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher fireplace microwave patio / balcony range walk in closets Property Amenities gym parking

Stately town home available for 10/1 move in! This home features a large living area and dining room -perfect for entertaining. Chef's dream kitchen-tons of cabinets and counter top space, sep breakfast room overlooking private deck! Luxurious master suite,trey ceiling, sitting area & spacious master bath w/walk-in closet. Downstairs is a media,workout rm or den, another bedroom and full bath! Perfect teen or in-law suite! Fresh paint, newer A/C units. Located in the heart of Smyrna, walk to shopping & restaurants, Taylor Brawner Park -Food Truck Tuesdays!