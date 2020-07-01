1438 Montclair Court SE

Amenities

Fabulous 3 story brick townhome. Natural light throughout. Large gourmet kitchen with plenty of storage, granite, gas range & butlers pantry. Open floorplan, spacious greatroom with double sided fireplace. Large office/sunroom on main. Master retreat is oversized with large sitting area. Spacious master bath with double vanities. Finished terrace level with full bath, bedroom and walk in closet. Walk out to wrought iron fenced private backyard. Minutes from Suntrust park and the Battery. Pets at owner discretion. Must have credit score 680. No roommate situations.