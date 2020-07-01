All apartments in Smyrna
Last updated September 23 2019 at 3:21 PM

1438 Montclair Court SE

1438 Montclair Court · No Longer Available
Location

1438 Montclair Court, Smyrna, GA 30080

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
pet friendly
walk in closets
fireplace
range
Unit Amenities
fireplace
granite counters
patio / balcony
range
walk in closets
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Fabulous 3 story brick townhome. Natural light throughout. Large gourmet kitchen with plenty of storage, granite, gas range & butlers pantry. Open floorplan, spacious greatroom with double sided fireplace. Large office/sunroom on main. Master retreat is oversized with large sitting area. Spacious master bath with double vanities. Finished terrace level with full bath, bedroom and walk in closet. Walk out to wrought iron fenced private backyard. Minutes from Suntrust park and the Battery. Pets at owner discretion. Must have credit score 680. No roommate situations.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1438 Montclair Court SE have any available units?
1438 Montclair Court SE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Smyrna, GA.
How much is rent in Smyrna, GA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Smyrna Rent Report.
What amenities does 1438 Montclair Court SE have?
Some of 1438 Montclair Court SE's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1438 Montclair Court SE currently offering any rent specials?
1438 Montclair Court SE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1438 Montclair Court SE pet-friendly?
Yes, 1438 Montclair Court SE is pet friendly.
Does 1438 Montclair Court SE offer parking?
No, 1438 Montclair Court SE does not offer parking.
Does 1438 Montclair Court SE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1438 Montclair Court SE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1438 Montclair Court SE have a pool?
No, 1438 Montclair Court SE does not have a pool.
Does 1438 Montclair Court SE have accessible units?
No, 1438 Montclair Court SE does not have accessible units.
Does 1438 Montclair Court SE have units with dishwashers?
No, 1438 Montclair Court SE does not have units with dishwashers.

