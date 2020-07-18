1311 Glen Cedars Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace patio / balcony Property Amenities parking garage

SPACIOUS LUXURY with natural light & tons of room throughout! Enjoy rocking chair front porch & formal dining room, plus sitting room/office off two-story entryway. Open, fireside living room with built-ins and views straight through to level backyard. Easy to entertain in kitchen; relax in the fireside family area/keeping room off kitchen. New custom features include a mudroom, office with built-ins, new water-proof covered back deck with ceiling fan and lighting, new patio, outside stone fireplace and landscape lighting in front and back of the house. FABULOUS outdoor space includes a screened porch and three additional seating/entertaining areas. Upper backyard cleared of undergrowth and ready for additional seating area with views of downtown Atlanta. Owner's retreat with fireplace, sitting area & luxe bathroom. Partially finished terrace; perfect for in-law suite! Tons of additional space to finish out! 3-car garage + custom built-in cabinets.