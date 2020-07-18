All apartments in Smyrna
Last updated July 10 2020 at 4:16 AM

1311 Glen Cedars Drive

1311 Glen Cedars Drive · (678) 439-6699
Location

1311 Glen Cedars Drive, Smyrna, GA 30126
Vinings Estates

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

6 Bedrooms

Unit 6 Bed · Avail. now

$7,000

6 Bed · 6 Bath · 5359 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
ceiling fan
fireplace
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
parking
garage
SPACIOUS LUXURY with natural light & tons of room throughout! Enjoy rocking chair front porch & formal dining room, plus sitting room/office off two-story entryway. Open, fireside living room with built-ins and views straight through to level backyard. Easy to entertain in kitchen; relax in the fireside family area/keeping room off kitchen. New custom features include a mudroom, office with built-ins, new water-proof covered back deck with ceiling fan and lighting, new patio, outside stone fireplace and landscape lighting in front and back of the house. FABULOUS outdoor space includes a screened porch and three additional seating/entertaining areas. Upper backyard cleared of undergrowth and ready for additional seating area with views of downtown Atlanta. Owner's retreat with fireplace, sitting area & luxe bathroom. Partially finished terrace; perfect for in-law suite! Tons of additional space to finish out! 3-car garage + custom built-in cabinets.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 3 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1311 Glen Cedars Drive have any available units?
1311 Glen Cedars Drive has a unit available for $7,000 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Smyrna, GA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Smyrna Rent Report.
What amenities does 1311 Glen Cedars Drive have?
Some of 1311 Glen Cedars Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1311 Glen Cedars Drive currently offering any rent specials?
1311 Glen Cedars Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1311 Glen Cedars Drive pet-friendly?
No, 1311 Glen Cedars Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Smyrna.
Does 1311 Glen Cedars Drive offer parking?
Yes, 1311 Glen Cedars Drive offers parking.
Does 1311 Glen Cedars Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1311 Glen Cedars Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1311 Glen Cedars Drive have a pool?
No, 1311 Glen Cedars Drive does not have a pool.
Does 1311 Glen Cedars Drive have accessible units?
No, 1311 Glen Cedars Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 1311 Glen Cedars Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1311 Glen Cedars Drive has units with dishwashers.
