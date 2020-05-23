All apartments in Smyrna
Last updated March 17 2020 at 5:09 AM

1287 Creekside Place SE

1287 Creekside Pl SE · No Longer Available
Location

1287 Creekside Pl SE, Smyrna, GA 30082

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
pool
fireplace
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
pool
garage
Beautiful, renovated unit at Creekside at Vinings! New paint/carpet/hardwoods/etc. Very open floorplan w/hardwoods on main floor. Big kitchen with tons of cabinets, bar with seating for 6 and views to the breakfast/living rooms. Large windows w/ lots of natural light. Big family room w/fireplace. Master bdrm w/ sitting area, dual vanity bath, tiled shower & separate jetted tub. 2nd bdrm upstairs w/ it's own full bath. Another bed/full bath on terrace level. Creekside has a beautiful pool, and this unit overlooks the Silver Comet Trail! Premium location in the community!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1287 Creekside Place SE have any available units?
1287 Creekside Place SE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Smyrna, GA.
How much is rent in Smyrna, GA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Smyrna Rent Report.
What amenities does 1287 Creekside Place SE have?
Some of 1287 Creekside Place SE's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1287 Creekside Place SE currently offering any rent specials?
1287 Creekside Place SE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1287 Creekside Place SE pet-friendly?
No, 1287 Creekside Place SE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Smyrna.
Does 1287 Creekside Place SE offer parking?
Yes, 1287 Creekside Place SE offers parking.
Does 1287 Creekside Place SE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1287 Creekside Place SE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1287 Creekside Place SE have a pool?
Yes, 1287 Creekside Place SE has a pool.
Does 1287 Creekside Place SE have accessible units?
No, 1287 Creekside Place SE does not have accessible units.
Does 1287 Creekside Place SE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1287 Creekside Place SE has units with dishwashers.
