1287 Creekside Place SE

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher fireplace microwave patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities parking pool garage

Beautiful, renovated unit at Creekside at Vinings! New paint/carpet/hardwoods/etc. Very open floorplan w/hardwoods on main floor. Big kitchen with tons of cabinets, bar with seating for 6 and views to the breakfast/living rooms. Large windows w/ lots of natural light. Big family room w/fireplace. Master bdrm w/ sitting area, dual vanity bath, tiled shower & separate jetted tub. 2nd bdrm upstairs w/ it's own full bath. Another bed/full bath on terrace level. Creekside has a beautiful pool, and this unit overlooks the Silver Comet Trail! Premium location in the community!