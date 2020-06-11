All apartments in Smyrna
1201 Church Street SE

1201 Church St · No Longer Available
Location

1201 Church St, Smyrna, GA 30080

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
recently renovated
fireplace
bbq/grill
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
bbq/grill
You will love this home near shops & restaurants in the Smyrna Market Village! Main level is tiled w/open floor plan.oversized master suite with recently remodeled bedroom and bath will wow you! Exposed brick leading down to the full finished bsmt that has full bath, full bedroom, large closet, storage area, and washer and dryer (included) is located in the basement. You also have access to your covered, enclosed porch area from the basement. The main level has an open deck area perfect for BBQ grilling.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1201 Church Street SE have any available units?
1201 Church Street SE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Smyrna, GA.
How much is rent in Smyrna, GA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Smyrna Rent Report.
What amenities does 1201 Church Street SE have?
Some of 1201 Church Street SE's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1201 Church Street SE currently offering any rent specials?
1201 Church Street SE isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1201 Church Street SE pet-friendly?
No, 1201 Church Street SE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Smyrna.
Does 1201 Church Street SE offer parking?
No, 1201 Church Street SE does not offer parking.
Does 1201 Church Street SE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1201 Church Street SE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1201 Church Street SE have a pool?
No, 1201 Church Street SE does not have a pool.
Does 1201 Church Street SE have accessible units?
No, 1201 Church Street SE does not have accessible units.
Does 1201 Church Street SE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1201 Church Street SE has units with dishwashers.
