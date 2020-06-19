All apartments in Smyrna
1084 Berkley Drive SE

1084 Berkley Dr SE
Location

1084 Berkley Dr SE, Smyrna, GA 30082

Amenities

bathtub
granite counters
patio / balcony
stainless steel
pet friendly
3 Bedroom/2.5 Bath In Amazing Smyrna Location. Hurry, Will Not Last Long! - Beautiful move-in ready home in a quiet cul-de-sac lot in sought after Smyrna. This home has amazing features such as granite countertops, stainless steel appliances, gleaming hardwood, Nest thermostat, vaulted ceilings, beautiful outdoor patio, jacuzzi soaking tub, and Elfa closet system in the walk-in master closet. Conveniently located minutes away from I75/I285, downtown Atlanta, Smyrna Village Green, the new Braves Stadium/Suntrust Park, Silver Comet Trail and historic Covered Bridge.

King Springs Elementary
Griffin Middle School
Campbell High School

Qualifications: Min Credit Score 625, Income: 3x monthly rent, Excellent Rental History: No collections/evictions

$65 Application Fee per applicant (all occupants over the age of 18 are required to be on the lease and fill out and application)
Reservation Deposit: Equal to 1 months rent, converted to security deposit upon move in
$150 Move In Fee/Lease Admin Fee

No Cats Allowed

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1084 Berkley Drive SE have any available units?
1084 Berkley Drive SE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Smyrna, GA.
How much is rent in Smyrna, GA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Smyrna Rent Report.
What amenities does 1084 Berkley Drive SE have?
Some of 1084 Berkley Drive SE's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1084 Berkley Drive SE currently offering any rent specials?
1084 Berkley Drive SE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1084 Berkley Drive SE pet-friendly?
Yes, 1084 Berkley Drive SE is pet friendly.
Does 1084 Berkley Drive SE offer parking?
No, 1084 Berkley Drive SE does not offer parking.
Does 1084 Berkley Drive SE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1084 Berkley Drive SE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1084 Berkley Drive SE have a pool?
No, 1084 Berkley Drive SE does not have a pool.
Does 1084 Berkley Drive SE have accessible units?
No, 1084 Berkley Drive SE does not have accessible units.
Does 1084 Berkley Drive SE have units with dishwashers?
No, 1084 Berkley Drive SE does not have units with dishwashers.
