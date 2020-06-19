1084 Berkley Drive SE

Amenities

3 Bedroom/2.5 Bath In Amazing Smyrna Location. Hurry, Will Not Last Long! - Beautiful move-in ready home in a quiet cul-de-sac lot in sought after Smyrna. This home has amazing features such as granite countertops, stainless steel appliances, gleaming hardwood, Nest thermostat, vaulted ceilings, beautiful outdoor patio, jacuzzi soaking tub, and Elfa closet system in the walk-in master closet. Conveniently located minutes away from I75/I285, downtown Atlanta, Smyrna Village Green, the new Braves Stadium/Suntrust Park, Silver Comet Trail and historic Covered Bridge.



King Springs Elementary

Griffin Middle School

Campbell High School



Qualifications: Min Credit Score 625, Income: 3x monthly rent, Excellent Rental History: No collections/evictions



$65 Application Fee per applicant (all occupants over the age of 18 are required to be on the lease and fill out and application)

Reservation Deposit: Equal to 1 months rent, converted to security deposit upon move in

$150 Move In Fee/Lease Admin Fee



No Cats Allowed



