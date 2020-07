Amenities

on-site laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors dishwasher pet friendly parking

Unit Amenities air conditioning patio / balcony recently renovated dishwasher hardwood floors carpet ceiling fan oven range Property Amenities dogs allowed pet friendly clubhouse dog park gym on-site laundry pool bbq/grill cats allowed parking fire pit internet access package receiving playground

Welcome home to spacious floor plans nestled in between the oak trees while having the luxury and convenience to everything! Moss Pointe is one of the the only fully renovated communites on the south side of Savannah! The community includes an updated pool with area grills, an exciting bark park, fitness center, and convenient laundry facility.



Floor plans may vary but they all include the coziness and convenience of intown living. Schedule a tour today to view our beautiful apartment homes with features such as these:



Black Appliances

Book Shelves *select units

New Bathroom Vanities

New Countertops and Vanities

New Energy Efficient Heat & AC Unit

New Espresso Cabinets

New Kitchen Faucets

New Modern Light Fixtures

Overhead Bedroom Lighting