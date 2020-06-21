903 Montgomery Street - 903

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher extra storage granite counters hardwood floors ice maker in unit laundry microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

This large first floor 3 bedroom 1.5 bath unit has a fenced in backyard with deck and patio, high ceilings, hardwood floors and lots of historic features. Kitchen is fully updated with stainless steel appliances, granite countertops, dishwasher microwave and ice maker. Bathroom boasts a double vanity and lots of extra storage. Unit has central heat/AC and washer/dryer. Close to SCAD, Forsyth Park, downtown and all Savannah has to offer.

Pets OK

Text 912-388-1922 for showings and info.

GA R.E. Lic. 361594

Duplex