Last updated June 17 2020 at 3:50 AM

903 Montgomery Street - 903

903 Montgomery Street · No Longer Available
Location

903 Montgomery Street, Savannah, GA 31401
Victorian District-West

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
extra storage
granite counters
hardwood floors
ice maker
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
This large first floor 3 bedroom 1.5 bath unit has a fenced in backyard with deck and patio, high ceilings, hardwood floors and lots of historic features. Kitchen is fully updated with stainless steel appliances, granite countertops, dishwasher microwave and ice maker. Bathroom boasts a double vanity and lots of extra storage. Unit has central heat/AC and washer/dryer. Close to SCAD, Forsyth Park, downtown and all Savannah has to offer.
Pets OK
Text 912-388-1922 for showings and info.
GA R.E. Lic. 361594
Duplex

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 903 Montgomery Street - 903 have any available units?
903 Montgomery Street - 903 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Savannah, GA.
How much is rent in Savannah, GA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Savannah Rent Report.
What amenities does 903 Montgomery Street - 903 have?
Some of 903 Montgomery Street - 903's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 903 Montgomery Street - 903 currently offering any rent specials?
903 Montgomery Street - 903 isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 903 Montgomery Street - 903 pet-friendly?
Yes, 903 Montgomery Street - 903 is pet friendly.
Does 903 Montgomery Street - 903 offer parking?
No, 903 Montgomery Street - 903 does not offer parking.
Does 903 Montgomery Street - 903 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 903 Montgomery Street - 903 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 903 Montgomery Street - 903 have a pool?
No, 903 Montgomery Street - 903 does not have a pool.
Does 903 Montgomery Street - 903 have accessible units?
No, 903 Montgomery Street - 903 does not have accessible units.
Does 903 Montgomery Street - 903 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 903 Montgomery Street - 903 has units with dishwashers.
