75 Crystal Lake Drive

on-site laundry parking clubhouse

Check out this brand new four bedroom single family home with two and 1/2 bathrooms plus a family room and a separate dinning room. This home also has a huge fenced in backyard and it's minutes away from Gulfstream Aerospace, shopping, entertainment, and Godley Station school and I-95

Due to recent scams involving the use of our advertising please contact our office by emailing the Assistant Property Manager at jessica@rawlsrentals.com or calling (912)341-6820 prior to applying for our properties.



No Smoking Policy

Renters Insurance Required

$35 Application Fee per application

$100 Administrative Fee due at lease signing

Deposit Subject to change

Date Available subject to change

