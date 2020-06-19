All apartments in Savannah
75 Crystal Lake Drive

75 Crystal Lake Dr · (912) 341-6820
Location

75 Crystal Lake Dr, Savannah, GA 31407

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Buildium

4 Bedrooms

Unit 4 Bed · Avail. now

$1,750

Click to see floorplan

4 Bed · 2.5 Bath · 2464 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

on-site laundry
parking
clubhouse
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
clubhouse
on-site laundry
parking
Check out this brand new four bedroom single family home with two and 1/2 bathrooms plus a family room and a separate dinning room. This home also has a huge fenced in backyard and it's minutes away from Gulfstream Aerospace, shopping, entertainment, and Godley Station school and I-95
Due to recent scams involving the use of our advertising please contact our office by emailing the Assistant Property Manager at jessica@rawlsrentals.com or calling (912)341-6820 prior to applying for our properties.

No Smoking Policy
Renters Insurance Required
$35 Application Fee per application
$100 Administrative Fee due at lease signing
Deposit Subject to change
Date Available subject to change
Check out this brand new four bedroom single family home with two and 1/2 bathrooms plus a family room and a separate dinning room. This home also has a huge fenced in backyard and it's minutes away from Gulfstream Aerospace, shopping, entertainment, and Godley Station school and I-95

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 75 Crystal Lake Drive have any available units?
75 Crystal Lake Drive has a unit available for $1,750 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Savannah, GA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Savannah Rent Report.
Is 75 Crystal Lake Drive currently offering any rent specials?
75 Crystal Lake Drive isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 75 Crystal Lake Drive pet-friendly?
No, 75 Crystal Lake Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Savannah.
Does 75 Crystal Lake Drive offer parking?
Yes, 75 Crystal Lake Drive does offer parking.
Does 75 Crystal Lake Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 75 Crystal Lake Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 75 Crystal Lake Drive have a pool?
No, 75 Crystal Lake Drive does not have a pool.
Does 75 Crystal Lake Drive have accessible units?
No, 75 Crystal Lake Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 75 Crystal Lake Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 75 Crystal Lake Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 75 Crystal Lake Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 75 Crystal Lake Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
