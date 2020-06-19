75 Crystal Lake Drive

Amenities
Check out this brand new four bedroom single family home with two and 1/2 bathrooms plus a family room and a separate dinning room. This home also has a huge fenced in backyard and it's minutes away from Gulfstream Aerospace, shopping, entertainment, and Godley Station school and I-95
Due to recent scams involving the use of our advertising please contact our office by emailing the Assistant Property Manager at jessica@rawlsrentals.com or calling (912)341-6820 prior to applying for our properties.
No Smoking Policy
Renters Insurance Required
$35 Application Fee per application
$100 Administrative Fee due at lease signing
Deposit Subject to change
Date Available subject to change
