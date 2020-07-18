All apartments in Savannah
Find more places like 724 E. 49th St..
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Savannah, GA
/
724 E. 49th St.
Last updated July 7 2020 at 10:49 PM

724 E. 49th St.

724 East 49th Street · (912) 214-4300
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Savannah
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

724 East 49th Street, Savannah, GA 31405
Ardsley Park - Chatham Cresent

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Tenant Turner

Report This Listing

Amenities

hardwood floors
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Beautiful spacious, two bedroom, one bath, lower level apartment near Ardsley Park includes a large kitchen, ample storage, beautiful hardwood floors, tall ceilings and the small features known for in Historic homes; all on an open floor plan. Located only blocks from Daffin Park, with close proximity to Victory and Truman for easy commutes to all that Savannah has to offer!
Our requirements to rent are 3 times the rent in verifiable income, we do a background, credit check and verify your rental history. Application fee is $50 and required for every individual 18 or older that will be living on premises We require a credit score of at least 535. Pet fees are $150 per cat, $250 per dog over 50lbs and $350 per dog over 50lbs. Pets subject to approval.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 724 E. 49th St. have any available units?
724 E. 49th St. doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Savannah, GA.
How much is rent in Savannah, GA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Savannah Rent Report.
Is 724 E. 49th St. currently offering any rent specials?
724 E. 49th St. is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 724 E. 49th St. pet-friendly?
Yes, 724 E. 49th St. is pet friendly.
Does 724 E. 49th St. offer parking?
No, 724 E. 49th St. does not offer parking.
Does 724 E. 49th St. have units with washers and dryers?
No, 724 E. 49th St. does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 724 E. 49th St. have a pool?
No, 724 E. 49th St. does not have a pool.
Does 724 E. 49th St. have accessible units?
No, 724 E. 49th St. does not have accessible units.
Does 724 E. 49th St. have units with dishwashers?
No, 724 E. 49th St. does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 724 E. 49th St. have units with air conditioning?
No, 724 E. 49th St. does not have units with air conditioning.
Interested in 724 E. 49th St.?
Add a Message
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

The Links at Georgetown
450 Al Henderson Blvd
Savannah, GA 31419
Walden at Chatham Center
100 Walden Ln
Savannah, GA 31405
Waverly Station at the Highlands
2155 Benton Boulevard
Savannah, GA 31407
Moss Pointe
9400 Abercorn St
Savannah, GA 31406
Bradley Pointe Apartments
1355 Bradley Blvd
Savannah, GA 31419
Fountains at Chatham
1699 Chatham Pkwy
Savannah, GA 31405
Cottages at Emerald Cove
100 Shellbark Way
Savannah, GA 31407
Drayton Tower
102 E Liberty St
Savannah, GA 31401

Similar Pages

Savannah 1 BedroomsSavannah 2 Bedrooms
Savannah Dog Friendly ApartmentsSavannah Pet Friendly Places
Savannah Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Pooler, GABrunswick, GABluffton, SCBeaufort, SCHilton Head Island, SCGarden City, GAGeorgetown, GA
Wilmington Island, GAPort Wentworth, GARichmond Hill, GARincon, GARidgeland, SCBloomingdale, GAPort Royal, SC
Walthourville, GAHinesville, GAHardeeville, SCWhitemarsh Island, GADock Junction, GASt. Simons, GA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Downtown SavannahWilshire Estates Savannah MallWindsor Forest
Paradise ParkChatham Parkway
Abercorn Heights Lamara HeightsEastside

Apartments Near Colleges

Savannah College of Art and DesignSavannah State University
Armstrong State UniversityCollege of Coastal Georgia
University of South Carolina-Beaufort
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity