724 E. 49th St.

Amenities

hardwood floors pet friendly

Unit Amenities hardwood floors Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Beautiful spacious, two bedroom, one bath, lower level apartment near Ardsley Park includes a large kitchen, ample storage, beautiful hardwood floors, tall ceilings and the small features known for in Historic homes; all on an open floor plan. Located only blocks from Daffin Park, with close proximity to Victory and Truman for easy commutes to all that Savannah has to offer!

Our requirements to rent are 3 times the rent in verifiable income, we do a background, credit check and verify your rental history. Application fee is $50 and required for every individual 18 or older that will be living on premises We require a credit score of at least 535. Pet fees are $150 per cat, $250 per dog over 50lbs and $350 per dog over 50lbs. Pets subject to approval.