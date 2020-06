Amenities

hardwood floors garbage disposal dishwasher pet friendly air conditioning fireplace

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher fireplace furnished garbage disposal hardwood floors range refrigerator Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Fully furnished Ardsley Park apt - This gem in Ardsley Park is fully furnished & includes all utilities as well as a security system. This down-stair apartment features two bedrooms, 1 full bathroom and a powder room. Living room with wood floors and a show only fireplace. Separate dining room. A sun-room to relax in. Kitchen is furnished with a gas stove, refrigerator, dishwasher & garbage disposal. Central heat & air. Shared fenced yard. Pets are welcomed with stipulations (call the office for details). Street parking. No smoking. No section 8.



(RLNE5712515)