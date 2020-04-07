Amenities

pet friendly pool

Unit Amenities Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly pool

61 Fairgreen Street - 61 Fairgreen Street - Kenealy Available 07/17/20 *Coming Soon* 61 Fairgreen St in Savannah, just north of Pooler - SPACIOUS AND BEAUTIFUL end-unit townhome with 4 Bedrooms, 3.5 Bathrooms, and over 1700 square feet! Very convenient to Pooler. Easy access to I-95.



Pets negotiable. More information on Pet Policy available at: http://www.disciplerealestate.com/pdf/Pet%20Policy%20for%20website.docx.pdf



For rental requirements, rental process info, and other important notices, go to: http://www.disciplerealestate.com/pdf/Rental_requirements_process_important_notices.pdf?v11



To send application or schedule a viewing:

https://disciplepm.appfolio.com/listings/rental_applications/new?listable_uid=e60c287a-c5aa-44dc-a769-e023971e3a7e&source=Website



(RLNE5835293)