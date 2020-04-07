All apartments in Savannah
61 Fairgreen Street

61 Fairgreen Street · (912) 452-1777
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

61 Fairgreen Street, Savannah, GA 31322

Price and availability

4 Bedrooms

Unit 61 Fairgreen Street - 61 Fairgreen Street - Kenealy · Avail. Jul 17

$1,300

4 Bed · 3.5 Bath · 1702 sqft

Amenities

61 Fairgreen Street - 61 Fairgreen Street - Kenealy Available 07/17/20 *Coming Soon* 61 Fairgreen St in Savannah, just north of Pooler - SPACIOUS AND BEAUTIFUL end-unit townhome with 4 Bedrooms, 3.5 Bathrooms, and over 1700 square feet! Very convenient to Pooler. Easy access to I-95.

Pets negotiable. More information on Pet Policy available at: http://www.disciplerealestate.com/pdf/Pet%20Policy%20for%20website.docx.pdf

For rental requirements, rental process info, and other important notices, go to: http://www.disciplerealestate.com/pdf/Rental_requirements_process_important_notices.pdf?v11

To send application or schedule a viewing:
https://disciplepm.appfolio.com/listings/rental_applications/new?listable_uid=e60c287a-c5aa-44dc-a769-e023971e3a7e&source=Website

(RLNE5835293)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 61 Fairgreen Street have any available units?
61 Fairgreen Street has a unit available for $1,300 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Savannah, GA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Savannah Rent Report.
Is 61 Fairgreen Street currently offering any rent specials?
61 Fairgreen Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 61 Fairgreen Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 61 Fairgreen Street is pet friendly.
Does 61 Fairgreen Street offer parking?
No, 61 Fairgreen Street does not offer parking.
Does 61 Fairgreen Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 61 Fairgreen Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 61 Fairgreen Street have a pool?
Yes, 61 Fairgreen Street has a pool.
Does 61 Fairgreen Street have accessible units?
No, 61 Fairgreen Street does not have accessible units.
Does 61 Fairgreen Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 61 Fairgreen Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 61 Fairgreen Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 61 Fairgreen Street does not have units with air conditioning.
