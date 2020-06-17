All apartments in Savannah
Last updated June 15 2020 at 5:15 PM

543 E Gordon St

543 East Gordon Street · (912) 257-4050
Location

543 East Gordon Street, Savannah, GA 31401
Beach Institute

Price and availability

2 Bedrooms

Unit Whippet Row (Furnished w/ Utilities) · Avail. now

$3,500

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1.5 Bath

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
dishwasher
parking
stainless steel
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
bathtub
dishwasher
furnished
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
courtyard
on-site laundry
parking
internet access
*Fully furnished; utilities/internet included*

Stepping inside, youll be greeted by the warmth of rich wood floors and comfortable furnishings. This unit boasts with high ceilings and an open floor plan, ideal for entertaining your guests, with ease of access from the kitchen to the inviting living room.

Youll find plenty of comfortable seating and a centrally located flat screen TV for easy viewing. A half-bath and laundry room is tucked away under the staircase for convenience. The kitchen is spacious with stainless steel appliances and allows for a view of the courtyard so youll never miss a moment with your loved ones! Upstairs are both bedrooms, along with a jack and jill style bathroom with a private large soaking tub, and shower combo. The first bedroom has a queen bed, a large smart TV, and lots of space to stretch out. Down the hallway is the deemed the master, which has a plush king bed, ample closet space, and a large smart TV.

Just a short walking distance to the heart of downtown, this home is ideal for travelers looking to stay in a tree-lined, quieter residential part of town without sacrificing convenience.

What is parking like for this home?
Parking is on-street and non-metered, which is a first come first serve basis. Typically, guests do not have trouble finding parking in this part of town. Guests are encouraged to keep note of the posted Sweep Zone signs.

Sleeping Configuration:
Bedroom 1: Queen Size Bed
Bedroom 2: King Size Bed

*In Partnership with Lucky Savannah Lodging, where over 200 furnished rentals are successfully managed in the city's Historic District.*

$3500-$4500/month

(RLNE5617162)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 543 E Gordon St have any available units?
543 E Gordon St has a unit available for $3,500 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Savannah, GA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Savannah Rent Report.
What amenities does 543 E Gordon St have?
Some of 543 E Gordon St's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 543 E Gordon St currently offering any rent specials?
543 E Gordon St isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 543 E Gordon St pet-friendly?
No, 543 E Gordon St is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Savannah.
Does 543 E Gordon St offer parking?
Yes, 543 E Gordon St does offer parking.
Does 543 E Gordon St have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 543 E Gordon St offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 543 E Gordon St have a pool?
No, 543 E Gordon St does not have a pool.
Does 543 E Gordon St have accessible units?
No, 543 E Gordon St does not have accessible units.
Does 543 E Gordon St have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 543 E Gordon St has units with dishwashers.
