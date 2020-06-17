543 E Gordon St

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning bathtub dishwasher furnished hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave oven range refrigerator stainless steel Property Amenities courtyard on-site laundry parking internet access

*Fully furnished; utilities/internet included*



Stepping inside, youll be greeted by the warmth of rich wood floors and comfortable furnishings. This unit boasts with high ceilings and an open floor plan, ideal for entertaining your guests, with ease of access from the kitchen to the inviting living room.



Youll find plenty of comfortable seating and a centrally located flat screen TV for easy viewing. A half-bath and laundry room is tucked away under the staircase for convenience. The kitchen is spacious with stainless steel appliances and allows for a view of the courtyard so youll never miss a moment with your loved ones! Upstairs are both bedrooms, along with a jack and jill style bathroom with a private large soaking tub, and shower combo. The first bedroom has a queen bed, a large smart TV, and lots of space to stretch out. Down the hallway is the deemed the master, which has a plush king bed, ample closet space, and a large smart TV.



Just a short walking distance to the heart of downtown, this home is ideal for travelers looking to stay in a tree-lined, quieter residential part of town without sacrificing convenience.



What is parking like for this home?

Parking is on-street and non-metered, which is a first come first serve basis. Typically, guests do not have trouble finding parking in this part of town. Guests are encouraged to keep note of the posted Sweep Zone signs.



Sleeping Configuration:

Bedroom 1: Queen Size Bed

Bedroom 2: King Size Bed



*In Partnership with Lucky Savannah Lodging, where over 200 furnished rentals are successfully managed in the city's Historic District.*



$3500-$4500/month



(RLNE5617162)