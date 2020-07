Amenities

COMMERCIAL OFFICE SPACE in the Medical Arts area for Rent! - This property is conveniently located in the center of the medical arts district, providing quick and easy access to the areas largest hospitals and medical offices. The property currently has a large reception area and 3 separate large office as well as a private bathroom and large storage closet.



**Qualifications**

- Credit Check (must be a 625 or higher)

- Background Check

- NO previous evictions or money owed to previous landlords.

- NO Dispossessory Warrants

- Income must be at least 3 times the amount of Rent.

- Applicants with Evictions or Bankruptcies in the last 7 years are unlikely to be approved and discouraged from applying.

- All Application Fees are NON REFUNDABLE



For more information please call 912-920-8560 x 108 or visit our website at www.FrankMooreCo.com



(RLNE3414799)