506 E State Street

Amenities

in unit laundry dishwasher parking ceiling fan fireplace courtyard

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace in unit laundry oven refrigerator Property Amenities courtyard parking

Circa 1878 - Exceptionally charming, quaint, and quiet historic location steps to Greene Square. Two bedrooms plus trunk room offering appreciated flex space, original hardwood throughout, 10 foot ceilings, bricked sunroom that leads to private garden courtyard and two off-street parking spots in back, beautiful moldings and comfort throughout. Walk to Capital Bee, Hygge, Cha Bella, all the shops and restaurants on Broughton, schools, bus routes, businesses, parks, SCAD, government buildings, hospitality.