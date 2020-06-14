All apartments in Savannah
Find more places like 506 E State Street.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Savannah, GA
/
506 E State Street
Last updated May 28 2020 at 2:44 AM

506 E State Street

506 East State Street · (912) 777-4560
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Savannah
See all
Downtown Savannah
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all

Location

506 East State Street, Savannah, GA 31401
Downtown Savannah

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2 Bed · Avail. now

$2,500

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1548 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
parking
ceiling fan
fireplace
courtyard
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
in unit laundry
oven
refrigerator
Property Amenities
courtyard
parking
Circa 1878 - Exceptionally charming, quaint, and quiet historic location steps to Greene Square. Two bedrooms plus trunk room offering appreciated flex space, original hardwood throughout, 10 foot ceilings, bricked sunroom that leads to private garden courtyard and two off-street parking spots in back, beautiful moldings and comfort throughout. Walk to Capital Bee, Hygge, Cha Bella, all the shops and restaurants on Broughton, schools, bus routes, businesses, parks, SCAD, government buildings, hospitality.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Street.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 506 E State Street have any available units?
506 E State Street has a unit available for $2,500 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Savannah, GA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Savannah Rent Report.
What amenities does 506 E State Street have?
Some of 506 E State Street's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 506 E State Street currently offering any rent specials?
506 E State Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 506 E State Street pet-friendly?
No, 506 E State Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Savannah.
Does 506 E State Street offer parking?
Yes, 506 E State Street does offer parking.
Does 506 E State Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 506 E State Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 506 E State Street have a pool?
No, 506 E State Street does not have a pool.
Does 506 E State Street have accessible units?
No, 506 E State Street does not have accessible units.
Does 506 E State Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 506 E State Street has units with dishwashers.
Have a question for 506 E State Street?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

The Ellis
3 Woodcock Rd
Savannah, GA 31404
Latitude at Godley Station
1502 Benton Blvd
Savannah, GA 31407
Heron on the Bluffs
10014 White Bluff Rd
Savannah, GA 31406
Bowery
515 Montgomery St
Savannah, GA 31401
Park and Broad
1020 East Broad Street
Savannah, GA 31401
Aventon Park West
2080 Benton Boulevard
Savannah, GA 31407
Drayton Tower
102 E Liberty St
Savannah, GA 31401
Ridgewood Apartment Homes
12008 Middleground Rd
Savannah, GA 31419

Similar Pages

Savannah 1 BedroomsSavannah 2 Bedrooms
Savannah Dog Friendly ApartmentsSavannah Pet Friendly Places
Savannah Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Pooler, GABrunswick, GABluffton, SCBeaufort, SCHilton Head Island, SCGarden City, GAGeorgetown, GA
Wilmington Island, GAPort Wentworth, GARichmond Hill, GARincon, GAWhitemarsh Island, GALaurel Bay, SCRidgeland, SC
Hardeeville, SCBloomingdale, GAThunderbolt, GADock Junction, GAHinesville, GAMidway, GA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Downtown SavannahWilshire Estates Savannah MallWindsor Forest
Paradise ParkChatham Parkway
Leeds Gate Colonial VillageEastside

Apartments Near Colleges

Savannah College of Art and DesignSavannah State University
Armstrong State UniversityCollege of Coastal Georgia
University of South Carolina-Beaufort
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity