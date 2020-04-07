All apartments in Savannah
Last updated June 15 2020 at 5:17 PM

414 E Gaston St

414 East Gaston Street · (912) 257-4050
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

414 East Gaston Street, Savannah, GA 31401
Downtown Savannah

Price and availability

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2 beds, 1.5 baths, $3500 · Avail. now

$3,500

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1.5 Bath

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
parking
recently renovated
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
furnished
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
courtyard
parking
internet access
*Fully furnished; utilities/internet included*

This Two-story modern row home sits among one of Savannah's most known streets, Gaston Street. Boasting two bedrooms and a private courtyard, with an ample amount of private parking. Guests will enjoy the striking balance between a historic home and modern furnishings.

Enter into the formal parlor room, outfitted with ample seating for the perfect cocktail hour backdrop. The dining room is just beyond and comfortably seats up to four guests for dinner. Enjoy a spacious, newly renovated kitchen with a large island center of the room. Guests are encouraged to pour a glass of wine and enjoy the private courtyard attached to the kitchen and laundry. Listen closely and you may just hear a passing horse-drawn carriage.

Upstairs, you'll find both bedrooms with a shared full bath off the hall. Both bedrooms have a Queen size bed. Each room has ample storage for ditching the suitcase upon arrival.

Just a few blocks away from the Fountain at Forsyth Park, you are also a short walk from other Savannah attractions, such as: Mrs. Wilkes Dining Room, shopSCAD, and Alex Raskin Antiques. Head North towards the river for a romantic promenade through the squares. Be sure to stop at our favorite local spots along the way, including: Adam Turoni Chocolates, Collins Quarter, and The Paris Market.

What is parking like for this home?: There is a large driveway behind the home with private parking for up to 4-5 mid-size vehicles, a rarity in the downtown historic district!

Sleeping Configuration:
Bedroom 1: Queen Size Bed
Bedroom 2: Queen Size Bed

*In Partnership with Lucky Savannah Lodging, where over 200 furnished rentals are successfully managed in the city's Historic District.*

$3500-$4500

(RLNE5746828)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 414 E Gaston St have any available units?
414 E Gaston St has a unit available for $3,500 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Savannah, GA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Savannah Rent Report.
What amenities does 414 E Gaston St have?
Some of 414 E Gaston St's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 414 E Gaston St currently offering any rent specials?
414 E Gaston St isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 414 E Gaston St pet-friendly?
No, 414 E Gaston St is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Savannah.
Does 414 E Gaston St offer parking?
Yes, 414 E Gaston St does offer parking.
Does 414 E Gaston St have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 414 E Gaston St offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 414 E Gaston St have a pool?
No, 414 E Gaston St does not have a pool.
Does 414 E Gaston St have accessible units?
No, 414 E Gaston St does not have accessible units.
Does 414 E Gaston St have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 414 E Gaston St has units with dishwashers.
