414 E Gaston St

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher furnished in unit laundry microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities courtyard parking internet access

*Fully furnished; utilities/internet included*



This Two-story modern row home sits among one of Savannah's most known streets, Gaston Street. Boasting two bedrooms and a private courtyard, with an ample amount of private parking. Guests will enjoy the striking balance between a historic home and modern furnishings.



Enter into the formal parlor room, outfitted with ample seating for the perfect cocktail hour backdrop. The dining room is just beyond and comfortably seats up to four guests for dinner. Enjoy a spacious, newly renovated kitchen with a large island center of the room. Guests are encouraged to pour a glass of wine and enjoy the private courtyard attached to the kitchen and laundry. Listen closely and you may just hear a passing horse-drawn carriage.



Upstairs, you'll find both bedrooms with a shared full bath off the hall. Both bedrooms have a Queen size bed. Each room has ample storage for ditching the suitcase upon arrival.



Just a few blocks away from the Fountain at Forsyth Park, you are also a short walk from other Savannah attractions, such as: Mrs. Wilkes Dining Room, shopSCAD, and Alex Raskin Antiques. Head North towards the river for a romantic promenade through the squares. Be sure to stop at our favorite local spots along the way, including: Adam Turoni Chocolates, Collins Quarter, and The Paris Market.



What is parking like for this home?: There is a large driveway behind the home with private parking for up to 4-5 mid-size vehicles, a rarity in the downtown historic district!



Sleeping Configuration:

Bedroom 1: Queen Size Bed

Bedroom 2: Queen Size Bed



*In Partnership with Lucky Savannah Lodging, where over 200 furnished rentals are successfully managed in the city's Historic District.*



$3500-$4500



