315 East 31st Street (D/S)

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher fireplace furnished hardwood floors in unit laundry patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities pet friendly

Lovely Apartment on Cobble Stone Street - This lovely, spacious, two bedroom apartment with bonus/possible bedroom has hardwood floors and show fireplaces. The bathroom has a claw foot tub and a guest bathroom. Kitchen is furnished with a gas stove, refrigerator, microhood and dishwasher. Stacked washer & dryer included. Central heat & air. Gas heat & water. Front & back porches. Lots of Southern charm on a cobble stove street. No pets allowed. No Smoking No Sect 8



No Cats Allowed



