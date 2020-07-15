315 East 31st Street (D/S)

Amenities
Lovely Apartment on Cobble Stone Street - This lovely, spacious, two bedroom apartment with bonus/possible bedroom has hardwood floors and show fireplaces. The bathroom has a claw foot tub and a guest bathroom. Kitchen is furnished with a gas stove, refrigerator, microhood and dishwasher. Stacked washer & dryer included. Central heat & air. Gas heat & water. Front & back porches. Lots of Southern charm on a cobble stove street. No pets allowed. No Smoking No Sect 8
No Cats Allowed
(RLNE4090365)