Last updated July 15 2020 at 6:55 PM

315 East 31st Street (D/S)

315 East 31st Street · (912) 692-0038
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

315 East 31st Street, Savannah, GA 31401
Thomas Square

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

2 Bedrooms

Unit 315 East 31st Street (D/S) · Avail. now

$1,600

2 Bed · 1.5 Bath · 1800 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
fireplace
furnished
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
pet friendly
Lovely Apartment on Cobble Stone Street - This lovely, spacious, two bedroom apartment with bonus/possible bedroom has hardwood floors and show fireplaces. The bathroom has a claw foot tub and a guest bathroom. Kitchen is furnished with a gas stove, refrigerator, microhood and dishwasher. Stacked washer & dryer included. Central heat & air. Gas heat & water. Front & back porches. Lots of Southern charm on a cobble stove street. No pets allowed. No Smoking No Sect 8

No Cats Allowed

(RLNE4090365)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 315 East 31st Street (D/S) have any available units?
315 East 31st Street (D/S) has a unit available for $1,600 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Savannah, GA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Savannah Rent Report.
What amenities does 315 East 31st Street (D/S) have?
Some of 315 East 31st Street (D/S)'s amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 315 East 31st Street (D/S) currently offering any rent specials?
315 East 31st Street (D/S) is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 315 East 31st Street (D/S) pet-friendly?
Yes, 315 East 31st Street (D/S) is pet friendly.
Does 315 East 31st Street (D/S) offer parking?
No, 315 East 31st Street (D/S) does not offer parking.
Does 315 East 31st Street (D/S) have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 315 East 31st Street (D/S) offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 315 East 31st Street (D/S) have a pool?
No, 315 East 31st Street (D/S) does not have a pool.
Does 315 East 31st Street (D/S) have accessible units?
No, 315 East 31st Street (D/S) does not have accessible units.
Does 315 East 31st Street (D/S) have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 315 East 31st Street (D/S) has units with dishwashers.
