Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors cats allowed air conditioning fireplace

Unit Amenities air conditioning fireplace hardwood floors in unit laundry oven patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities cats allowed pet friendly

The sweetest 2nd floor 1 bedroom 1 bath with upper back porch! Washer/Dryer. Available August 1st, in a classic Victorian quadplex in Baldwin Park wrapped in porches and lovely original details!

Plenty of street parking; 4 short blocks from SCAD's Wallin Hall, 2 blocks to CAT bus line on Abercorn; walk to Green Truck at end of block!

Rent $900/month *plus $50/mo utility fee to include water, sewer, & trash. (tenant responsible for electric & cable) $900 Security *with approved credit*