Amenities

in unit laundry garbage disposal dishwasher air conditioning internet access

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher garbage disposal in unit laundry Property Amenities internet access

2408 ½ Atlantic Avenue



Savannah, GA 31401



2BR, 1BA - Great location just north of Victory Drive, convenient to downtown, the beach and all of SCAD's classroom buildings. Has a large, modern kitchen with disposal, dishwasher and island, central heat and air conditioning, private washer & dryer, and is wired throughout for high-speed Internet and networking. Carriage House. Direct view of Baldwin Park.



Rent - $1295