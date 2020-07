Amenities

Comfortable 2BR/1BA second-floor carriage house apartment in beautiful Baldwin Park, one of Savannah's "hot" neighborhoods, convenient to downtown, the beach, and all of SCAD's buildings. Has been totally renovated to include a brand new kitchen, central heat & air conditioning, decorative fireplace, refinished hardwood floors and wiring throughout for high-speed Internet and networking. Also includes on-street parking, fenced yard and on-site laundry. Pet-friendly, too!