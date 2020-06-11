15 West Jones Street

Amenities

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator stainless steel Property Amenities courtyard on-site laundry

Have your morning coffee in the bank of bay windows overlooking the best block of Jones St.



Across from SCAD Security off Bull Street, it is the most central of all Jones St. locations, famous for its cobbled streets, moss covered trees and beautiful buildings. This single family 1849 home was built for Eliza Witter, mother of Thomas Holcombe, mayor of Savannah during the Civil War.



This unfurnished apartment runs across the width of the home, with the kitchen's bay window fronting Jones St. as well as the 2 large living room windows. Both the living room and bedroom have original fireplaces and heart of pine floors. New taupe paint highlights the white crown and baseboard moldings.



Kitchen has stainless steel appliances to include Refrigerator, Microwave, Glass Range and Dishwasher with plenty of beautiful Cherry Wood Cabinetry and a Breakfast nook.



The Living Room has 2 large windows fronting Jones, a built-in desk, closet and original FP. The Bedroom has 2 closets, 2 windows and an original fireplace.



The Bath has a full tiled tub/shower with a huge skylight spilling natural light onto the original style black and white tiles, set off with happy ocean blue walls.



The 1200 sq ft courtyard has a beautiful brick patio and raised gardens shaded by a grand magnolia. Wrought iron patio bistro sets and benches complete the great outdoor area. A newly built shared laundry off the courtyard is available for your use. Free - No quarters|!



Electric and water paid by the tenant with new efficient systems and new contemporary ceiling fans throughout. Smoke-free environment in and outside the building. Annual Lease. $1469 per month



HOME on JONES is a QUIET building based on respect for all tenants and for our residential neighbors. It is in the same block as SCAD security and Eliza Thompson Inn. If this sounds like a fit for you, go to www.homeonjones.com. for more info. You can use the contact info on the website to call me directly to see the apt or answe



(RLNE5803954)