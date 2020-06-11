All apartments in Savannah
15 West Jones Street

15 West Jones Street
Location

15 West Jones Street, Savannah, GA 31401
Downtown Savannah

Price and availability

1 Bedroom

Unit D · Avail. now

$1,469

1 Bed · 1 Bath

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
stainless steel
ceiling fan
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
courtyard
on-site laundry
Have your morning coffee in the bank of bay windows overlooking the best block of Jones St.

Across from SCAD Security off Bull Street, it is the most central of all Jones St. locations, famous for its cobbled streets, moss covered trees and beautiful buildings. This single family 1849 home was built for Eliza Witter, mother of Thomas Holcombe, mayor of Savannah during the Civil War.

This unfurnished apartment runs across the width of the home, with the kitchen's bay window fronting Jones St. as well as the 2 large living room windows. Both the living room and bedroom have original fireplaces and heart of pine floors. New taupe paint highlights the white crown and baseboard moldings.

Kitchen has stainless steel appliances to include Refrigerator, Microwave, Glass Range and Dishwasher with plenty of beautiful Cherry Wood Cabinetry and a Breakfast nook.

The Living Room has 2 large windows fronting Jones, a built-in desk, closet and original FP. The Bedroom has 2 closets, 2 windows and an original fireplace.

The Bath has a full tiled tub/shower with a huge skylight spilling natural light onto the original style black and white tiles, set off with happy ocean blue walls.

The 1200 sq ft courtyard has a beautiful brick patio and raised gardens shaded by a grand magnolia. Wrought iron patio bistro sets and benches complete the great outdoor area. A newly built shared laundry off the courtyard is available for your use. Free - No quarters|!

Electric and water paid by the tenant with new efficient systems and new contemporary ceiling fans throughout. Smoke-free environment in and outside the building. Annual Lease. $1469 per month

HOME on JONES is a QUIET building based on respect for all tenants and for our residential neighbors. It is in the same block as SCAD security and Eliza Thompson Inn. If this sounds like a fit for you, go to www.homeonjones.com. for more info. You can use the contact info on the website to call me directly to see the apt or answe

(RLNE5803954)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 15 West Jones Street have any available units?
15 West Jones Street has a unit available for $1,469 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Savannah, GA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Savannah Rent Report.
What amenities does 15 West Jones Street have?
Some of 15 West Jones Street's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 15 West Jones Street currently offering any rent specials?
15 West Jones Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 15 West Jones Street pet-friendly?
No, 15 West Jones Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Savannah.
Does 15 West Jones Street offer parking?
No, 15 West Jones Street does not offer parking.
Does 15 West Jones Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 15 West Jones Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 15 West Jones Street have a pool?
No, 15 West Jones Street does not have a pool.
Does 15 West Jones Street have accessible units?
No, 15 West Jones Street does not have accessible units.
Does 15 West Jones Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 15 West Jones Street has units with dishwashers.
