1215 HABERSHAM ST.

Fantastic 2 Bedroom, 1 bath 2nd floor apartment w/ generous, private front porch. Original hardwood floors, central heat and air, all appliances including washer/dryer! Plenty of available closet space. Close to several SCAD classrooms, with Anderson Hall being just 2 blocks away. Just 3 blocks to Forsyth Park or Kroger Grocery. *Full exterior renovation underway! No need for a vehicle..walk or bike to the best of Savannah! $1400/mo (Plus Utilities) & $1400/security deposit w/ approved credit. Available September 1st move in.

4 unit multi-family home. *Full exterior renovation recently completed! A fresh look for this handsome building!!*