Last updated July 11 2020 at 11:14 PM

1215 HABERSHAM ST.

1215 Habersham Street · (912) 358-6679
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

1215 Habersham Street, Savannah, GA 31401
Victorian District-East

Price and availability

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2 Bed · Avail. Sep 1

$1,400

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 975 sqft

Amenities

Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
Fantastic 2 Bedroom, 1 bath 2nd floor apartment w/ generous, private front porch. Original hardwood floors, central heat and air, all appliances including washer/dryer! Plenty of available closet space. Close to several SCAD classrooms, with Anderson Hall being just 2 blocks away. Just 3 blocks to Forsyth Park or Kroger Grocery. *Full exterior renovation underway! No need for a vehicle..walk or bike to the best of Savannah! $1400/mo (Plus Utilities) & $1400/security deposit w/ approved credit. Available September 1st move in.
4 unit multi-family home. *Full exterior renovation recently completed! A fresh look for this handsome building!!*

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1215 HABERSHAM ST. have any available units?
1215 HABERSHAM ST. has a unit available for $1,400 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Savannah, GA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Savannah Rent Report.
What amenities does 1215 HABERSHAM ST. have?
Some of 1215 HABERSHAM ST.'s amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1215 HABERSHAM ST. currently offering any rent specials?
1215 HABERSHAM ST. is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1215 HABERSHAM ST. pet-friendly?
No, 1215 HABERSHAM ST. is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Savannah.
Does 1215 HABERSHAM ST. offer parking?
No, 1215 HABERSHAM ST. does not offer parking.
Does 1215 HABERSHAM ST. have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1215 HABERSHAM ST. offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1215 HABERSHAM ST. have a pool?
No, 1215 HABERSHAM ST. does not have a pool.
Does 1215 HABERSHAM ST. have accessible units?
No, 1215 HABERSHAM ST. does not have accessible units.
Does 1215 HABERSHAM ST. have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1215 HABERSHAM ST. has units with dishwashers.
