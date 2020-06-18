All apartments in Savannah
Find more places like 120 E Charlton Ln.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Savannah, GA
/
120 E Charlton Ln
Last updated June 15 2020 at 5:16 PM

120 E Charlton Ln

120 East Charlton Lane · (912) 236-1000
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Savannah
See all
Downtown Savannah
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all

Location

120 East Charlton Lane, Savannah, GA 31401
Downtown Savannah

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

1 Bedroom

Unit 120 E Charlton Ln · Avail. now

$2,800

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 600 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
air conditioning
internet access
furnished
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
furnished
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
internet access
1 BED | 1 BATH | SHORT TERM | EXECUTIVE RENTAL | HISTORIC DISTRICT - Cozy Carriage House on Charlton Lane with views of Lafayette Square.
Furnished One Bedroom One Bath apartment in the heart of the historic district. Features include full kitchen, washer/dryer, central heat and air, outdoor balcony, Apple TV, and internet. Housekeeping service can be provided at additional charge. Short Term, Executive Rental available. Rental Price $100/night includes all utilities and internet.

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5676851)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 120 E Charlton Ln have any available units?
120 E Charlton Ln has a unit available for $2,800 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Savannah, GA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Savannah Rent Report.
What amenities does 120 E Charlton Ln have?
Some of 120 E Charlton Ln's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and air conditioning. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 120 E Charlton Ln currently offering any rent specials?
120 E Charlton Ln isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 120 E Charlton Ln pet-friendly?
No, 120 E Charlton Ln is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Savannah.
Does 120 E Charlton Ln offer parking?
No, 120 E Charlton Ln does not offer parking.
Does 120 E Charlton Ln have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 120 E Charlton Ln offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 120 E Charlton Ln have a pool?
No, 120 E Charlton Ln does not have a pool.
Does 120 E Charlton Ln have accessible units?
No, 120 E Charlton Ln does not have accessible units.
Does 120 E Charlton Ln have units with dishwashers?
No, 120 E Charlton Ln does not have units with dishwashers.
Have a question for 120 E Charlton Ln?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Legends at Chatham
1426 Chatham Pkwy
Savannah, GA 31405
Latitude at Godley Station
1502 Benton Blvd
Savannah, GA 31407
Mariner Grove
2010 E President St
Savannah, GA 31404
River Walk Savannah
101 Saint George Blvd
Savannah, GA 31419
Royal Oaks
301 Noble Oaks Dr
Savannah, GA 31406
Bowery
515 Montgomery St
Savannah, GA 31401
Ascend at Savannah
10714 Abercorn St
Savannah, GA 31419
Capital Crest at Godley Station
1565 Benton Boulevard
Savannah, GA 31407

Similar Pages

Savannah 1 BedroomsSavannah 2 Bedrooms
Savannah Dog Friendly ApartmentsSavannah Pet Friendly Places
Savannah Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Pooler, GABrunswick, GABluffton, SCBeaufort, SCHilton Head Island, SCGarden City, GAGeorgetown, GA
Wilmington Island, GAPort Wentworth, GARichmond Hill, GARincon, GAWhitemarsh Island, GALaurel Bay, SCRidgeland, SC
Hardeeville, SCBloomingdale, GAThunderbolt, GADock Junction, GAHinesville, GAMidway, GA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Downtown SavannahWilshire Estates Savannah MallWindsor Forest
Paradise ParkChatham Parkway
Leeds Gate Colonial VillageEastside

Apartments Near Colleges

Savannah College of Art and DesignSavannah State University
Armstrong State UniversityCollege of Coastal Georgia
University of South Carolina-Beaufort
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity