120 E Charlton Ln

Amenities
1 BED | 1 BATH | SHORT TERM | EXECUTIVE RENTAL | HISTORIC DISTRICT - Cozy Carriage House on Charlton Lane with views of Lafayette Square.
Furnished One Bedroom One Bath apartment in the heart of the historic district. Features include full kitchen, washer/dryer, central heat and air, outdoor balcony, Apple TV, and internet. Housekeeping service can be provided at additional charge. Short Term, Executive Rental available. Rental Price $100/night includes all utilities and internet.
No Pets Allowed
(RLNE5676851)