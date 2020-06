Amenities

Welcome home! Featuring a large family room and open concept kitchen, this beautiful 3 bed 2 bath home is ready for you! The spacious kitchen includes a dishwasher as well as tons of cabinet and counter space for ample storage while the lovely master suite boasts a private bath complete with a single vanity and a tub/shower combo. Entertain guests or relax and enjoy evenings from the privacy of your fenced backyard and covered patio. Conveniently located near restaurants, hospitals, and HAAF. Just a short drive to historic downtown Savannah! A must see!



Due to recent scams involving the use of our advertising please contact our office by emailing the Assistant Property Manager at jessica@rawlsrentals.com or calling (912)341-6820 prior to applying for our properties.



No Smoking Policy

Renters Insurance Required

$35 Application Fee per application

$100 Administrative Fee due at lease signing

Deposit Subject to change

Date Available subject to change