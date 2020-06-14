1120 East 38th Street

Amenities
JUST REDUCED 3 bed 1 bath upstairs apartment. Lots of light and space! Close to downtown with shopping and dining. All electric with washer/dryer included. Owner will consider flexible lease for shorter terms stating at 4 months.
Our requirements to rent are 3 times the rent in verifiable income, we do a background, credit check and verify your rental history. Application fee is $50 and required for every individual 18 or older that will be living on premises We require a credit score of at least 535. Pet fees are $150 per cat, $250 per dog over 50lbs and $350 per dog over 50lbs. Pets subject to approval.
Type: Apartment |Pets: Are Pets Allowed? Yes Types of Pets Allowed Cats or Dogs |Amenities: Hardwood Floors,Cats negotiable,Dogs negotiable,Top Floor,High ceilings,Stove / oven,Refrigerator,Central heat,Central air conditioning,Laundry in unit,Street parking,Tenant pays all electric,Tenant pays all utilities,One year lease,No smoking,Section 8 welcome,Lawn care included,Group 31401,Group 31404
Contact us to schedule a showing.