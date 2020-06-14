1120 East 38th Street

Amenities

in unit laundry hardwood floors pet friendly air conditioning range oven

Unit Amenities air conditioning hardwood floors in unit laundry oven range refrigerator Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly accepts section 8

JUST REDUCED 3 bed 1 bath upstairs apartment. Lots of light and space! Close to downtown with shopping and dining. All electric with washer/dryer included. Owner will consider flexible lease for shorter terms stating at 4 months.



Our requirements to rent are 3 times the rent in verifiable income, we do a background, credit check and verify your rental history. Application fee is $50 and required for every individual 18 or older that will be living on premises We require a credit score of at least 535. Pet fees are $150 per cat, $250 per dog over 50lbs and $350 per dog over 50lbs. Pets subject to approval.

Type: Apartment |Pets: Are Pets Allowed? Yes Types of Pets Allowed Cats or Dogs |Amenities: Hardwood Floors,Cats negotiable,Dogs negotiable,Top Floor,High ceilings,Stove / oven,Refrigerator,Central heat,Central air conditioning,Laundry in unit,Street parking,Tenant pays all electric,Tenant pays all utilities,One year lease,No smoking,Section 8 welcome,Lawn care included,Group 31401,Group 31404

Contact us to schedule a showing.