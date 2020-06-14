All apartments in Savannah
Last updated April 10 2020 at 9:48 AM

1120 East 38th Street

1120 East 38th Street · (912) 452-5558
Location

1120 East 38th Street, Savannah, GA 31404
Live Oak

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Rently

3 Bedrooms

Unit A · Avail. now

$995

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 1 Bath · 900 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
pet friendly
air conditioning
range
oven
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
accepts section 8
JUST REDUCED 3 bed 1 bath upstairs apartment. Lots of light and space! Close to downtown with shopping and dining. All electric with washer/dryer included. Owner will consider flexible lease for shorter terms stating at 4 months.

Our requirements to rent are 3 times the rent in verifiable income, we do a background, credit check and verify your rental history. Application fee is $50 and required for every individual 18 or older that will be living on premises We require a credit score of at least 535. Pet fees are $150 per cat, $250 per dog over 50lbs and $350 per dog over 50lbs. Pets subject to approval.
Type: Apartment |Pets: Are Pets Allowed? Yes Types of Pets Allowed Cats or Dogs |Amenities: Hardwood Floors,Cats negotiable,Dogs negotiable,Top Floor,High ceilings,Stove / oven,Refrigerator,Central heat,Central air conditioning,Laundry in unit,Street parking,Tenant pays all electric,Tenant pays all utilities,One year lease,No smoking,Section 8 welcome,Lawn care included,Group 31401,Group 31404
Contact us to schedule a showing.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1120 East 38th Street have any available units?
1120 East 38th Street has a unit available for $995 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Savannah, GA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Savannah Rent Report.
What amenities does 1120 East 38th Street have?
Some of 1120 East 38th Street's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1120 East 38th Street currently offering any rent specials?
1120 East 38th Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1120 East 38th Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 1120 East 38th Street is pet friendly.
Does 1120 East 38th Street offer parking?
No, 1120 East 38th Street does not offer parking.
Does 1120 East 38th Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1120 East 38th Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1120 East 38th Street have a pool?
No, 1120 East 38th Street does not have a pool.
Does 1120 East 38th Street have accessible units?
No, 1120 East 38th Street does not have accessible units.
Does 1120 East 38th Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 1120 East 38th Street does not have units with dishwashers.
