109 W Bolton Street
Last updated June 13 2020 at 1:40 AM

109 W Bolton Street

109 West Bolton Street · (478) 952-5069
109 West Bolton Street, Savannah, GA 31401
Victorian District-West

1 Bedroom

Unit A · Avail. now

$1,950

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 874 sqft

in unit laundry
dishwasher
all utils included
recently renovated
stainless steel
ceiling fan
ceiling fan
dishwasher
furnished
ice maker
in unit laundry
microwave
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Virtual tour available! Nicknamed Bolton Forsyth Suite, this fully furnished and renovated one bedroom condo is available as a month-to-month rental with all utilities included. It is hard to beat this location just steps to Forsyth Park, walking distance to Kroger, SCAD, and everything in Savannah's Historic District! The bedroom features a king bed with pocket doors separating it from the living room. There are flatscreen TV's in the bedroom and spacious living room. The kitchen has everything you need for cooking, and features stainless steel appliances. There is even a dining nook and washer/dryer in the unit for convenience. This condo is available as monthly rental only, NO LONG TERM LEASES.

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Does 109 W Bolton Street have any available units?
109 W Bolton Street has a unit available for $1,950 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Savannah, GA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Savannah Rent Report.
What amenities does 109 W Bolton Street have?
Some of 109 W Bolton Street's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and all utils included. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 109 W Bolton Street currently offering any rent specials?
109 W Bolton Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 109 W Bolton Street pet-friendly?
No, 109 W Bolton Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Savannah.
Does 109 W Bolton Street offer parking?
No, 109 W Bolton Street does not offer parking.
Does 109 W Bolton Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 109 W Bolton Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 109 W Bolton Street have a pool?
No, 109 W Bolton Street does not have a pool.
Does 109 W Bolton Street have accessible units?
No, 109 W Bolton Street does not have accessible units.
Does 109 W Bolton Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 109 W Bolton Street has units with dishwashers.
