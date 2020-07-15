All apartments in Savannah
Last updated July 13 2020 at 12:51 PM

10611 Abercorn St.

10611 Abercorn Street · No Longer Available
Location

10611 Abercorn Street, Savannah, GA 31419
Wilshire Estates - Savannah Mall

Amenities

patio / balcony
garbage disposal
dishwasher
recently renovated
pool
extra storage
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
extra storage
garbage disposal
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
pool
Available 09/10/20 Spanish Villa Apartments - Property Id: 114587

Welcome to Spanish Villa Apartments! We offer beautiful one bedroom apartments ($780.00) and very spacious two and three bedroom townhomes ($900-$1025). Currently undergoing exciting renovations -- Both pools are being transformed into resort style retreats, new energy efficient window and patio doors are being installed, security cameras, on-site storage rentals, updated laundry care center -- are all in the works! Plus, we have a wonderful central location to shopping and dining. Very close to Historic District and Tybee Island... Convenient to everything! Pet friendly! We can't wait to help you find the perfect home. Call us today!
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/114587
Property Id 114587

(RLNE5856359)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 10611 Abercorn St. have any available units?
10611 Abercorn St. doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Savannah, GA.
How much is rent in Savannah, GA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Savannah Rent Report.
What amenities does 10611 Abercorn St. have?
Some of 10611 Abercorn St.'s amenities include patio / balcony, garbage disposal, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 10611 Abercorn St. currently offering any rent specials?
10611 Abercorn St. is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 10611 Abercorn St. pet-friendly?
Yes, 10611 Abercorn St. is pet friendly.
Does 10611 Abercorn St. offer parking?
No, 10611 Abercorn St. does not offer parking.
Does 10611 Abercorn St. have units with washers and dryers?
No, 10611 Abercorn St. does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 10611 Abercorn St. have a pool?
Yes, 10611 Abercorn St. has a pool.
Does 10611 Abercorn St. have accessible units?
No, 10611 Abercorn St. does not have accessible units.
Does 10611 Abercorn St. have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 10611 Abercorn St. has units with dishwashers.
