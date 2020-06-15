1003 Porter Street

Amenities

w/d hookup hardwood floors pet friendly carport air conditioning range

Check out this cute 3/1 house in Carver Village. Close to downtown , I16 and Hunter.

Section 8 welcome

Our requirements to rent are 3 times the rent in verifiable income, we do a background, credit check and verify your rental history. Application fee is $50 and required for every individual 18 or older that will be living on premises. Minimum credit score of at least 535. Pet fees are $150 per cat, $250 per dog under 50lbs and $350 per dog over 50lbs. Pets subject to approval.

