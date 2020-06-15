All apartments in Savannah
1003 Porter Street
Last updated May 5 2020 at 1:16 PM

1003 Porter Street

1003 Porter Street · (912) 452-5558
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

1003 Porter Street, Savannah, GA 31415
Carver Heights

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Rently

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$1,050

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 1 Bath · 1000 sqft

Amenities

w/d hookup
hardwood floors
pet friendly
carport
air conditioning
range
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
hardwood floors
oven
range
refrigerator
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
accepts section 8
carport
parking
Check out this cute 3/1 house in Carver Village. Close to downtown , I16 and Hunter.
Section 8 welcome
Our requirements to rent are 3 times the rent in verifiable income, we do a background, credit check and verify your rental history. Application fee is $50 and required for every individual 18 or older that will be living on premises. Minimum credit score of at least 535. Pet fees are $150 per cat, $250 per dog under 50lbs and $350 per dog over 50lbs. Pets subject to approval.
Type: House |Pets: Are Pets Allowed? Yes Types of Pets Allowed Depends on size, type, breed |Amenities: Hardwood Floors,Cats negotiable,Dogs negotiable,Living room,Stove / oven,Refrigerator,Central heat,Central air conditioning,Laundry hookups in unit,Street parking,Parking available,Carport,Fenced Yard,Tenant pays all electric,Tenant pays all utilities,One year lease,No smoking,Section 8 welcome,Lawn care not included,Group 31401
Contact us to schedule a showing.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1003 Porter Street have any available units?
1003 Porter Street has a unit available for $1,050 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Savannah, GA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Savannah Rent Report.
What amenities does 1003 Porter Street have?
Some of 1003 Porter Street's amenities include w/d hookup, hardwood floors, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1003 Porter Street currently offering any rent specials?
1003 Porter Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1003 Porter Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 1003 Porter Street is pet friendly.
Does 1003 Porter Street offer parking?
Yes, 1003 Porter Street does offer parking.
Does 1003 Porter Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1003 Porter Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1003 Porter Street have a pool?
No, 1003 Porter Street does not have a pool.
Does 1003 Porter Street have accessible units?
No, 1003 Porter Street does not have accessible units.
Does 1003 Porter Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 1003 Porter Street does not have units with dishwashers.
