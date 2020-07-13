All apartments in Sandy Springs
Pointe at Canyon Ridge

8350 Roswell Rd · (678) 329-8347
Location

8350 Roswell Rd, Sandy Springs, GA 30350

Price and availability

VERIFIED 1 hour AGO

1 Bedroom

Unit 8374M · Avail. Sep 5

$910

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 610 sqft

Unit 8382N · Avail. Sep 5

$910

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 610 sqft

Unit 8368T · Avail. Jul 19

$920

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 610 sqft

2 Bedrooms

Unit 8400A · Avail. now

$1,200

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 1190 sqft

Unit 8400D · Avail. now

$1,210

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 1100 sqft

Unit 8400H · Avail. now

$1,230

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 1190 sqft

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Pointe at Canyon Ridge.

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
Unit Amenities
extra storage
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
range
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
air conditioning
dishwasher
w/d hookup
bathtub
carpet
ceiling fan
garbage disposal
microwave
oven
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
business center
car wash area
clubhouse
dog park
gym
parking
playground
pool
bbq/grill
garage
package receiving
tennis court
trash valet
accessible
on-site laundry
24hr maintenance
courtyard
hot tub
internet access
The hunt for the perfect apartment ends here—you’re home at Pointe at Canyon Ridge. Located in the charming Atlanta neighborhood of Sandy Springs, GA, a freshly renovated apartment community awaits offering an exceptional collection of amenities and conveniences. We offer a wide range of spacious and pet-friendly floor plans fortified with stainless steel appliances, granite countertops, hardwood style flooring and spectacular views. Residents have access to remarkable amenities including a state-of-the-art fitness center, two refreshing swimming pools, an outdoor grill and picnic area, and much more.

Indulge in the local community with an impressive selection of schools, shopping, dining, entertainment and even nature with the Chattahoochee nature trails close by. Work on your swing at the Steel Canyon Golf Club or Cherokee Town and Country Club, fill your closet at the Perimeter Mall, or java up at Starbucks and Land of a Thousand Hills Coffee House.

Contact Us today and reserve yo

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Pointe at Canyon Ridge have any available units?
Pointe at Canyon Ridge has 16 units available starting at $910 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
What amenities does Pointe at Canyon Ridge have?
Some of Pointe at Canyon Ridge's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Pointe at Canyon Ridge currently offering any rent specials?
Pointe at Canyon Ridge is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is Pointe at Canyon Ridge pet-friendly?
Yes, Pointe at Canyon Ridge is pet friendly.
Does Pointe at Canyon Ridge offer parking?
Yes, Pointe at Canyon Ridge offers parking.
Does Pointe at Canyon Ridge have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, Pointe at Canyon Ridge offers units with in unit laundry.
Does Pointe at Canyon Ridge have a pool?
Yes, Pointe at Canyon Ridge has a pool.
Does Pointe at Canyon Ridge have accessible units?
Yes, Pointe at Canyon Ridge has accessible units.
Does Pointe at Canyon Ridge have units with dishwashers?
Yes, Pointe at Canyon Ridge has units with dishwashers.
Does Pointe at Canyon Ridge have units with air conditioning?
Yes, Pointe at Canyon Ridge has units with air conditioning.
