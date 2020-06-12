All apartments in Roswell
Last updated November 29 2019

8980 Martin Road

Location

8980 Martin Road, Roswell, GA 30076
Martin's Landing

Amenities

Unit Amenities
dishwasher
extra storage
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
playground
pool
internet access
tennis court
This is a home basement apartment located in Martin's Landing. It has a separate private entrance and a dedicated driveway. Comes with 1 Bedroom, 1 full Bathroom, 1 Office, 1 Living Room, 1 full Kitchen, 3 Closets + additional storage, washer/dryer, and a landscaped fenced front patio. Access to all Martin's Landing amenities including 2 pools, multiple tennis court locations, Martin's Lake, and all the nature trails. This Apartment is within walking distance to all amenities and the Chattanooga River which also has miles of nature and biking trails. Easy Access to 400.

Pets: Indoor cats, fish, caged birds allowed, other small pets (case by case scenario)

Requirements: Application, Background Check, Credit Check

Rent: 1250$ All Utilities included (1 Month Deposit)
Utilities Include: Electric, Water, Gas, Sewage, Garbage/Recycle, High-Speed Internet, 1 Cable Box (whole apartment is cable ready if you require more)

Notable Features:
??Quiet Environment
??Forested, Lush Green Environment with Abundant Wildlife
??Full Kitchen with Counter Space
??Full-Size Washer & Dryer included
??Extra storage and wire racks
??Private Entrance and Dedicated Parking area
??Fenced Front Patio for outside activities
??Fast Wired and Wireless Internet
??Well Maintained Home and Fast Repairs
??Easy Access to 400
??Kid's playground in Martin's Landing common areas
??Excellent Schools with bus pickup at the property line

Amenities and Areas of Interests:
??2 Separate Gated Pool locations
??Multiple Gated Tennis Court locations
??Private access to Martin's Lake and it's nature trails
??Walking distance to Chattanooga River which has nature/bike trails
??Central location close to several groceries, shops, mall, and services

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

