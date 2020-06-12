8980 Martin Road

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony dishwasher all utils included parking pool

Unit Amenities dishwasher extra storage in unit laundry microwave oven patio / balcony refrigerator Property Amenities on-site laundry parking playground pool internet access tennis court

This is a home basement apartment located in Martin's Landing. It has a separate private entrance and a dedicated driveway. Comes with 1 Bedroom, 1 full Bathroom, 1 Office, 1 Living Room, 1 full Kitchen, 3 Closets + additional storage, washer/dryer, and a landscaped fenced front patio. Access to all Martin's Landing amenities including 2 pools, multiple tennis court locations, Martin's Lake, and all the nature trails. This Apartment is within walking distance to all amenities and the Chattanooga River which also has miles of nature and biking trails. Easy Access to 400.



Pets: Indoor cats, fish, caged birds allowed, other small pets (case by case scenario)



Requirements: Application, Background Check, Credit Check



Rent: 1250$ All Utilities included (1 Month Deposit)

Utilities Include: Electric, Water, Gas, Sewage, Garbage/Recycle, High-Speed Internet, 1 Cable Box (whole apartment is cable ready if you require more)



Notable Features:

??Quiet Environment

??Forested, Lush Green Environment with Abundant Wildlife

??Full Kitchen with Counter Space

??Full-Size Washer & Dryer included

??Extra storage and wire racks

??Private Entrance and Dedicated Parking area

??Fenced Front Patio for outside activities

??Fast Wired and Wireless Internet

??Well Maintained Home and Fast Repairs

??Easy Access to 400

??Kid's playground in Martin's Landing common areas

??Excellent Schools with bus pickup at the property line



Amenities and Areas of Interests:

??2 Separate Gated Pool locations

??Multiple Gated Tennis Court locations

??Private access to Martin's Lake and it's nature trails

??Walking distance to Chattanooga River which has nature/bike trails

??Central location close to several groceries, shops, mall, and services



More info & apply online at https://hunt.com/apartments-for-rent/roswell-ga?lid=12365127



(RLNE5185502)