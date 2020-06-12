All apartments in Roswell
Last updated June 15 2020 at 9:52 PM

805 Barrington Way

805 Barrington Way · (678) 235-9094
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

805 Barrington Way, Roswell, GA 30076

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Rently

4 Bedrooms

Unit 4 Bed · Avail. now

$1,975

4 Bed · 2.1 Bath · 2 sqft

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
**We will waive the application fee with an approved application!**
*If you see this home listed at a lower price, it is a scam. Please refer to MLS or our website for accurate description and features.* No appointment needed, self-show anytime!
Great 4 bed, 2.1 bath, 2,256 sqft home in Roswell with a great floor plan! Beautiful kitchen with island and back deck access. Spacious living room with built in shelves, fireplace and back deck access! Master suite with attached bathroom. Backyard and deck are perfect for social gatherings!

Please report any fraudulent listings.

BEWARE OF SCAMS
WE DO NOT LIST PROPERTIES ON THE FOLLOWING SITES:
5 MILES
LETGO
CRAIGSLIST
OFFER UP
FACEBOOK
WE MONITOR ACTIVITIES ON OUR PROPERTIES ON A REGULAR BASIS

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 805 Barrington Way have any available units?
805 Barrington Way has a unit available for $1,975 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Roswell, GA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Roswell Rent Report.
Is 805 Barrington Way currently offering any rent specials?
805 Barrington Way isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 805 Barrington Way pet-friendly?
Yes, 805 Barrington Way is pet friendly.
Does 805 Barrington Way offer parking?
No, 805 Barrington Way does not offer parking.
Does 805 Barrington Way have units with washers and dryers?
No, 805 Barrington Way does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 805 Barrington Way have a pool?
No, 805 Barrington Way does not have a pool.
Does 805 Barrington Way have accessible units?
No, 805 Barrington Way does not have accessible units.
Does 805 Barrington Way have units with dishwashers?
No, 805 Barrington Way does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 805 Barrington Way have units with air conditioning?
No, 805 Barrington Way does not have units with air conditioning.
