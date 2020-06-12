805 Barrington Way

Amenities

patio / balcony pet friendly fireplace

Unit Amenities fireplace patio / balcony Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

**We will waive the application fee with an approved application!**

*If you see this home listed at a lower price, it is a scam. Please refer to MLS or our website for accurate description and features.* No appointment needed, self-show anytime!

Great 4 bed, 2.1 bath, 2,256 sqft home in Roswell with a great floor plan! Beautiful kitchen with island and back deck access. Spacious living room with built in shelves, fireplace and back deck access! Master suite with attached bathroom. Backyard and deck are perfect for social gatherings!



Please report any fraudulent listings.



BEWARE OF SCAMS

WE DO NOT LIST PROPERTIES ON THE FOLLOWING SITES:

5 MILES

LETGO

CRAIGSLIST

OFFER UP

FACEBOOK

WE MONITOR ACTIVITIES ON OUR PROPERTIES ON A REGULAR BASIS



This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.