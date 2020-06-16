All apartments in Roswell
795 Whitehall Way
795 Whitehall Way

795 Whitehall Way · No Longer Available
Location

795 Whitehall Way, Roswell, GA 30076

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
walk in closets
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
patio / balcony
walk in closets
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Beautiful 4 bedroom, 2.1 bath, 2,022 Sqft home in Roswell! Spacious living area with fireplace. Master includes dual shower heads in bath and walk-in closet! Large Deck and fenced in yard, great for family gatherings! Pets accepted on a case by case basis. Additional admin fees apply. Schedule your showing today!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 795 Whitehall Way have any available units?
795 Whitehall Way doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Roswell, GA.
How much is rent in Roswell, GA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Roswell Rent Report.
What amenities does 795 Whitehall Way have?
Some of 795 Whitehall Way's amenities include patio / balcony, pet friendly, and walk in closets. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 795 Whitehall Way currently offering any rent specials?
795 Whitehall Way is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 795 Whitehall Way pet-friendly?
Yes, 795 Whitehall Way is pet friendly.
Does 795 Whitehall Way offer parking?
No, 795 Whitehall Way does not offer parking.
Does 795 Whitehall Way have units with washers and dryers?
No, 795 Whitehall Way does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 795 Whitehall Way have a pool?
No, 795 Whitehall Way does not have a pool.
Does 795 Whitehall Way have accessible units?
No, 795 Whitehall Way does not have accessible units.
Does 795 Whitehall Way have units with dishwashers?
No, 795 Whitehall Way does not have units with dishwashers.

