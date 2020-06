Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher fireplace granite counters microwave range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities parking

Excellant School System! Very close to I400. Fantastic "Rental" You will not be disappointed. All New Painting thru-out the home. New Carpet, New engineered Flooring and Carpet, New Lighting, New Fixtures, New Kitchen Refrigerator, Granite Counter tops. Formal Living/Formal Dining, separate Family Room, Eat in Kitchen and much more... Great Backyard, great for entertaining. Home is a "Must See".