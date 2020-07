Amenities

patio / balcony fireplace

Unit Amenities fireplace patio / balcony Property Amenities

Welcome to St Charles Town-homes - two bedrooms/two baths - Great opportunity to live within walking distance to downtown Roswell! This townhouse features high ceilings throughout, a family room with fireplace, dining area adjacent to kitchen and large sun-room at rear of home. Bedrooms are large and each with a private bathroom. Outside find a covered/enclosed porch for relaxation and quiet time.



(RLNE5229813)