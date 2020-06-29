All apartments in Roswell
Location

6900 Brookside Drive, Roswell, GA 30076
Horseshoe Bend

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$4,000

3 Bed · 4 Bath · 2896 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
parking
recently renovated
pool
tennis court
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
pool
tennis court
Beautifully Renovated 2017. This stunning cluster home is situated on a premium lot in the popular Brookside area of Horseshoe Bend. Elegant master suite on main opens to a serene patio overlooking waterfall. Vaulted ceilings & windows highlight the beautiful views. Separate office on the main. 2 bedrooms up, one being a master with a sitting room, possible other office. A resort style community;Horseshoe Bend is built around handsome golf links along the Chattahoochee River with 24 hr patrolled security. Walk to tennis courts, pools, golf club & dining!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6900 Brookside Drive have any available units?
6900 Brookside Drive has a unit available for $4,000 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Roswell, GA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Roswell Rent Report.
What amenities does 6900 Brookside Drive have?
Some of 6900 Brookside Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6900 Brookside Drive currently offering any rent specials?
6900 Brookside Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6900 Brookside Drive pet-friendly?
No, 6900 Brookside Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Roswell.
Does 6900 Brookside Drive offer parking?
Yes, 6900 Brookside Drive offers parking.
Does 6900 Brookside Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6900 Brookside Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6900 Brookside Drive have a pool?
Yes, 6900 Brookside Drive has a pool.
Does 6900 Brookside Drive have accessible units?
No, 6900 Brookside Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 6900 Brookside Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 6900 Brookside Drive has units with dishwashers.
