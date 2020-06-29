6900 Brookside Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace oven patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities parking pool tennis court

Beautifully Renovated 2017. This stunning cluster home is situated on a premium lot in the popular Brookside area of Horseshoe Bend. Elegant master suite on main opens to a serene patio overlooking waterfall. Vaulted ceilings & windows highlight the beautiful views. Separate office on the main. 2 bedrooms up, one being a master with a sitting room, possible other office. A resort style community;Horseshoe Bend is built around handsome golf links along the Chattahoochee River with 24 hr patrolled security. Walk to tennis courts, pools, golf club & dining!