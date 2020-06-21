545 Camber Woods Drive

Amenities

patio / balcony pet friendly fireplace

**We will waive the application fee with an approved application!*** *If you see this home listed at a lower price, it is a scam. Please refer to MLS or our website for accurate description and features.* No appointment needed, self-show anytime!

Beautiful 3 bed, 2.1 bath, 2,196 sqft home in Roswell with a great floor plan! Beautiful kitchen with breakfast bar and back deck access. Spacious living room brick fireplace Grand master suite with attached bathroom equipped with 2 separate vanities. Backyard and deck are perfect for social gatherings!



This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.