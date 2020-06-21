All apartments in Roswell
Find more places like 545 Camber Woods Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Roswell, GA
/
545 Camber Woods Drive
Last updated June 10 2020 at 4:51 PM

545 Camber Woods Drive

545 Camber Woods Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Roswell
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

545 Camber Woods Drive, Roswell, GA 30076

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
**We will waive the application fee with an approved application!*** *If you see this home listed at a lower price, it is a scam. Please refer to MLS or our website for accurate description and features.* No appointment needed, self-show anytime!
Beautiful 3 bed, 2.1 bath, 2,196 sqft home in Roswell with a great floor plan! Beautiful kitchen with breakfast bar and back deck access. Spacious living room brick fireplace Grand master suite with attached bathroom equipped with 2 separate vanities. Backyard and deck are perfect for social gatherings!

Please report any fraudulent listings.

BEWARE OF SCAMS
WE DO NOT LIST PROPERTIES ON THE FOLLOWING SITES:
5 MILES
LETGO
CRAIGSLIST
OFFER UP
FACEBOOK
WE MONITOR ACTIVITIES ON OUR PROPERTIES ON A REGULAR BASIS
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 545 Camber Woods Drive have any available units?
545 Camber Woods Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Roswell, GA.
How much is rent in Roswell, GA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Roswell Rent Report.
Is 545 Camber Woods Drive currently offering any rent specials?
545 Camber Woods Drive isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 545 Camber Woods Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 545 Camber Woods Drive is pet friendly.
Does 545 Camber Woods Drive offer parking?
No, 545 Camber Woods Drive does not offer parking.
Does 545 Camber Woods Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 545 Camber Woods Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 545 Camber Woods Drive have a pool?
No, 545 Camber Woods Drive does not have a pool.
Does 545 Camber Woods Drive have accessible units?
No, 545 Camber Woods Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 545 Camber Woods Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 545 Camber Woods Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 545 Camber Woods Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 545 Camber Woods Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
13 Places to Get Free Moving Boxes
What to Include in a Roommate Agreement
What Is Subletting? What Are the Pros and Cons?
5 Tips for Finding the Perfect Roommate
Should I Live with a Roommate?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Attis
2745 Holcomb Bridge Rd
Roswell, GA 30022
River Crossing at Roswell
1450 Raintree Way
Roswell, GA 30076
Manchester at Mansell
401 Huntington Dr
Roswell, GA 30076
Enclave at Roswell
11251 Alpharetta Hwy
Roswell, GA 30076
Avia Riverside
100 Chattahoochee Cir
Roswell, GA 30075
2200 Big Creek
2200 Belcourt Pkwy
Roswell, GA 30076
Rosemont
1900 Rosemont Pky
Roswell, GA 30076
Lake House at Martin's Landing
1500 Harbor Landing
Roswell, GA 30076

Similar Pages

Roswell 1 BedroomsRoswell 2 Bedrooms
Roswell Dog Friendly ApartmentsRoswell Pet Friendly Places
Roswell Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Atlanta, GASandy Springs, GAMarietta, GAAlpharetta, GAAthens, GASmyrna, GAJohns Creek, GA
Duluth, GALawrenceville, GADunwoody, GAKennesaw, GANewnan, GADecatur, GAStockbridge, GA
Gainesville, GAMcDonough, GAWoodstock, GACanton, GANorcross, GADouglasville, GA

Apartments Near Colleges

Clark Atlanta UniversityGeorgia State University
University of GeorgiaLife University
Morehouse College